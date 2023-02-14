That’s despite Pompey currently sitting 12 points off the play-offs places and in real danger of another mid-table finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, it was felt that only a small number of key acquisitions was required in order to get the Blues seriously challenging for promotion again.

That also suggests Pompey offering new deals to many of those players who are out of contract at the season’s end. That number stands at 14 at the moment, with the Blues in no rush to enter talks on new deals.

As always, the Fratton faithful have added to the discussion by letting us know their thoughts on the subject.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while some agree, there’s plenty of others who strongly disagree and belief another trip to the drawing board is in order.

Here’s a selection of those views shared.

Pompey head coach John Mousinho and sporting director Richard Hughes have some important decisions to make over the next few months

@rik_may: Get rid of the deadwood. Certain players have never performed here but not a massive overhaul. Definitely keep Macey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@DrWatsonpfc: Keeper, Raggett, Robertson, Freeman, Hume, Reid, Tunnicliffe, Jacobs, Curtis, Dale, Reeco, Piggott, Scarlett – These all need replacing.

I'd be tempted to bin Thompson and Pack too, so yeah I'd call that a clear-out.

Paul Mellon: I'm in the ‘doesn't need a huge rebuild’ camp. Individually we have a lot of talent but the Cowleys couldn't get them to all play at their best or in my opinion play as a ‘team’.

We will need to replace the loan players, including a new keeper (if we could get Macey on a permanent deal that would be perfect) and two more permanent strikers as well). The other thing is to keep our team (especially central midfield) fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@WarryRobert: A massive clear out is required, I have a list if they want it.

Dean Searle: There are at least 14 players due to leave due to being out of contract or going back from being on loan. So it’s going to be a massive rebuild whether we like it or not.

@86501: The spine of the squad is pretty strong. I'd rather we were building on that solid foundation and improving than another complete overhaul.

I'm glad our top players are generally on longer term deals too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@HazzaTWood96: I wouldn't say we need to rebuild in the summer either but we need to make massive changes to the squad, like getting rid of Raggett and Tunnicliffe potentially for example. As much as I like them, I don't think they're both good enough to get us up. Plus we can't keep going through rebuilds every time we get a new manager in as that's asking to stay in League One Forever.

Dan Newton: They've proved they're not good enough, if we want promotion then get rid of all those out of contract and on loan and replace with actual quality to get us up.

Tom Haustead: 6 or 7 players needed for me, and that’s without factoring in replacements for anyone that goes that we weren’t planning on.

The key acquisitions will be a goalie and centre back that are up to standard, and most importantly wide players - as I think this is the position that is killing us more than any other right now, as what we have simply isn’t up to scratch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Higgins: We have 5 good quality Div 1 players: Bishop, Lane, Pack, Morrell. Lowery

I guess if you want to play 6-a-side then, no, a rebuild is not required.

Brian Homer: No rebuild required to achieve the Eisners’ objectives.

Steve Ned Needham: This team have proved yet again they can't match anyone in the top 8. Time to let at least 7 go plus the loans apart from Macey who I'd like to see stay permanently. Just my opinion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doug McEwen: So we lose 5 loan players. Freeman, Raggett, Robertson, Hume, Hackett & Tunnicliffe can go as well, so that is 11 players needed.

Only loan to keep us Macey if possible. In my opinion 11 new players is pretty much a rebuild!