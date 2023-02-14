Portsmouth stance on out-of-contract players revealed as 14 first-team players enter final months of Fratton Park deals

The deals of 14 of the current first-team set-up come to an end within the next five months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues do have options on some of those whose time at the club is technically coming to an end, including Josh Oluwayemi, Connor Ogilvie, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Kieron Freeman.

However, Ronan Curtis, Michael Jacobs, Clark Robertson, Louis Thompson and Jay Mingi do not fall into that category and could potentially leave on free transfers if nothing is agreed.

Of course, John Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes might not want to keep all those who are coming to the end of their existing deals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nevertheless, the Blues head coach has insisted the club will consider their options carefully before revealing their hand and entering into negotiations with those affected.

According to Mousinho, no negotiations have begun with any player soon to be out of contract.

From left: Jay Mingi, Ronan Curtis, Clark Robertson and Michael Jacobs

Speaking on the matter to The News, the Pompey boss said: ‘No contract talks have started but we’ve had a look behind the scenes and where we’re going to be in the summer as a squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We’ve started to put together what the plan looks like for the rest of the season.

‘The difficulty with contract talks at the moment is there’s such a huge amount of time between now and the summer that we have to make sure that we first of all give all the players a chance because I’ve still only been here three-and-a-half weeks and obviously five games.

‘We’ve got to give the players a chance and we have to have a proper look at the players in some guise before the end of the season.

‘Only then can we make more informed decisions.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey organised a behind-closed-doors friendly against AFC Wimbledon last week in order to give some of their fringe players some much-needed game time. The Blues won the game 3-1 following goals from Joe Pigott, Paddy Lane and Reeco Hackett.