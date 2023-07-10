‘If you were going to choose any club’: Portsmouth man’s insight as English football history is made

And the Blues new boy thinks it’s no surprise that it’s his old side Forest Green Rovers who have made the groundbreaking move.

Dingley last week made history as she became interim boss at New Lawn, with the 39-year-old succeeding Duncan Ferguson following the side’s relegation to League Two.

Stevenson arrived at Fratton Park last month after leaving the Gloucestershire outfit and is acquainted with Dingley, who steps up from an academy role.

The former Wolves and Coventry man thinks she is well placed and has the expertise to be a success with the eyes of the game on her.

Owner Dale Vince has shown he’s not afraid of operating differently, with his club recognised as the greenest in world football by Fifa.

They are a vegan outfit, last season became the first team to travel to a game in zero-emissions vehicle and are the world’s first UN certified carbon neutral club.

Now they are again in the spotlight with the exciting development for women in the game.

Stevenson said: ‘I’ve obviously seen what’s happening there.

‘It’s quite a big thing because it’s the first time it’s happened and a woman has taken charge of a men’s team.

‘I know Hannah from when I was at the club and she is really good at her job.

‘I knew her and would often see how about the place. She was involved in the academy and is a really nice person.

‘It’s definitely going to be exciting to see how she gets on - and I certainly wish her all the best and am hopeful they do well.

‘If you were going to choose any club to make a woman manager of the first team, I guess you could well pick Forest Green to do it.

