The Pompey die-hard blamed ‘cancel culture’ for the three game ban, which he has now served.

Mr Westwood said he made the lewd gesture under ‘extreme provocation’, after being moved towards the Milton End by stewards and receiving verbal abuse.

He described the meeting he had with the club as a ‘kangaroo court’, and something reminiscent of the Soviet Union.

The 59-year-old maintains that ‘Pompey is a geezers’ club’ and pushing boundaries is required for a raucous atmosphere.

In response to the ban, the Blues’ ambassador for Her Game Too, Rebecca Eleanor, said the fanatic’s behaviour was ‘disgusting’ and ‘made her skin crawl’.

John Westwood said in relation to mooning Coventry fans: 'You’ve seen worse on TV. If that was Kim Kardashian twerking, it would have been fine.’ Picture: Joe Pepler.

She added that if Mr Westwood’s antics happened when she was taken to her first match, aged 11, her dad would not have let her back in the stadium.

Ms Eleanor also said Portsmouth FC cannot partner with Her Game Too, a non-profit organisation campaigning against sexism in football, and condone such behaviour.

Pompey fans appear to be split over the decision, with some welcoming the decision.

Andy Gurd said: ‘Another example of someone using a shout of “cancel culture” to excuse inappropriate behaviour.

Portsmouth fan John Westwood believes lad culture makes the good atmosphere at Fratton Park. Picture: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

‘You can be loud, supportive and have fun at a game without being offensive.

‘The view that it's a 'geezers club' is just so out of touch with the reality that women and families have the right to attend games without hearing abusive chants or seeing behaviour that would also get you into trouble outside a football stadium.’

Terry Moon said: ‘You cannot call yourself a true football supporter with that sort of moronic behaviour.

‘He has galvanised the Pompey support in the past but we don't need this. Ban him for life!

Jerry Brushwood said: ‘He’s not Mr Pompey he’s Mr Embarrassment. Time for him to grow up.’

Stu Ford said: ‘“Pompey is a geezer’s club” says Mr Westwood.

‘It was in the 60's and 70's but these days football is played (rather well) and watched by women too!

‘Let's live in the modern world and no longer accept toxic masculinity within the ground.’

Other supporters believe the ban to be unjust.

Kieran Wilton-Cheeseman commented: ‘Really don't understand how this warrants a three-game ban when there are far more offensive things committed or chanted from the terraces every week.

‘He's like Marmite, but he's absolutely harmless and just loves our club.’

David Leng added: ‘So we should sit there in silence like good little lambs and expect to pay through the nose to not enjoy ourselves? On yer bike.’

Luke Dyer said: ‘What an absolute joke!!! I was at the game with my two kids and he was nothing but polite towards us, and he had a picture with my 4-year-old daughter, as it was her first Pompey game.

‘This world has gone mad!!!’

Jack Farr commented: ‘Too many snowflakes, It is a geezer’s club.’