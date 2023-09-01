News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

‘I’m from down south - I know Portsmouth are bigger than Southampton or Bournemouth’: Chelsea starlet on where south coast power lies

Tino Anjorin believes he’s joined a south coast powerhouse in Pompey.
By Jordan Cross
Published 1st Sep 2023, 15:07 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 15:33 BST

And the new arrival from Chelsea reckons that he’s arrived at an outfit who sit above fierce rivals Southampton in the south coast pecking order.

Anjorin has sealed a season-long loan deal at Fratton Park, after being eyed by a host of sides including the likes of Reading and Dutch Eredivisie outfit Volendam.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There’s big hopes for what the 21-year-can achieve with the London big guns, after making his Premier League debut at the age of 18 against Everton.

Most Popular

Despite his long association with Chelsea, Anjorin was actually born in Poole in Dorset and grew up in nearby Parkstone.

The former Huddersfield and Spartak Moscow loanee feels that makes him well placed to have a view on which clubs carry the most weight on the south coast.

Anjorin is well aware of Pompey’s standing, potential and fairly recent history at the highest level of the game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His aim is clear with his target to help his new club back on the road to former glories.

Tino Anjorin's had his say on where the power lies on the south coast.Tino Anjorin's had his say on where the power lies on the south coast.
Tino Anjorin's had his say on where the power lies on the south coast.

Anjorin said: ‘I know Portsmouth is a massive club. I’m from down south, so I know they’re a bigger club than Bournemouth and Southampton.

‘We have to get Pompey back to where they belong.

‘Pompey’s not a League One club, Pompey’s not a Championship club - Pompey are a Premier League club.

‘I guess this is about the first steps in getting back up to those levels, so the ambition now is to get promotion.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pompey’s seven-year stint in the Premier League from 2003 until 2010 came in Anjorin’s formative years, with the attacking talent having a clear memory of his favourites.

The likes of Peter Crouch and Jermain Defoe were top-drawer talents the England age-group international admired, at a time when the Blues could call upon the likes of Lassana Diarra, David James, Sol Campbell and Sylvain Distin.

Anjorin added: ‘I used to look up to players who played for Pompey, so I’m just really excited to be here.’

Related topics:SouthamptonChelseaPortsmouthBournemouthPremier LeagueFratton ParkReading