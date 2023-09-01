And the new arrival from Chelsea reckons that he’s arrived at an outfit who sit above fierce rivals Southampton in the south coast pecking order.

There’s big hopes for what the 21-year-can achieve with the London big guns, after making his Premier League debut at the age of 18 against Everton.

Despite his long association with Chelsea, Anjorin was actually born in Poole in Dorset and grew up in nearby Parkstone.

The former Huddersfield and Spartak Moscow loanee feels that makes him well placed to have a view on which clubs carry the most weight on the south coast.

Anjorin is well aware of Pompey’s standing, potential and fairly recent history at the highest level of the game.

His aim is clear with his target to help his new club back on the road to former glories.

Anjorin said: ‘I know Portsmouth is a massive club. I’m from down south, so I know they’re a bigger club than Bournemouth and Southampton.

‘We have to get Pompey back to where they belong.

‘I guess this is about the first steps in getting back up to those levels, so the ambition now is to get promotion.’

Pompey’s seven-year stint in the Premier League from 2003 until 2010 came in Anjorin’s formative years, with the attacking talent having a clear memory of his favourites.

The likes of Peter Crouch and Jermain Defoe were top-drawer talents the England age-group international admired, at a time when the Blues could call upon the likes of Lassana Diarra, David James, Sol Campbell and Sylvain Distin.