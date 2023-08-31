The Chelsea starlet with a point to prove - new boy’s message to Portsmouth fans

The Blues yesterday completed a season-long loan deal for the 21-year-old, with there big hopes for what the attacking talent can achieve with the Premier League heavy hitters.

Anjorin has already had temporary stays in Russia with Lokomotiv Moscow and Championship side Huddersfield.

His career has been hindered by injury issues, however, with a series of problems from ankle, back and thigh issues along with a fractured toe.

That’s something the Poole-born talent is determined to do.

Anjorin said: ‘Whenever there’s a question mark that’s definitely a motivation.

New Pompey signing Tino Anjorin: Pic: Portsmouth FC

‘I wouldn’t say people doubt me, but maybe the question mark is a bit of doubt - that gives me the passion to prove people wrong.

‘I need to build up, be robust and play 90 minutes.

‘Once I do become robust, then I want to give the best I can and show my ability, prove people wrong and help the club.

‘Right now it’s about taking it a step at a time and getting back to the levels I know I can reach.’

That’s after being with the Londoners at the age of six and long being touted for big things.

Anjorin is adamant he’s always been focussed on achieving success, but after everything he’s been through that steely determination has intensified.

He added: ‘I’m fully focussed. I have been focussed for the past few years, but I feel like something has clicked for me.

‘I understand more about my body now and more about what I need to do.

‘I can see the bigger picture, maybe it’s getting older and wiser to everything.

‘It’s literally everything about how I take care of myself from food to away from football, how I prepare for training and games.

‘It’s not being in the shell and being prepared to come out as an individual.