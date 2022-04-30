The loss marked the end of a challenging campaign for Danny Cowley’s men, who missed out on play-off football for the second successive season.

Despite an early George Hirst opener, the Blues conceded three sloppy goals ahead of the interval before George Byers headed home the fourth against his former employers.

For the second time this season, Pompey left South Yorkshire in disappointment after a siliar 4-1 defeat to Rotherham earlier in the season.

Pompey fans have been reacting to disappointing 4-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

As the campaign drew to a close at Hillsborough, the Fratton faithful have given their verdict to the defeat on social media.

We’ve picked out some of the best reactions from Twitter.

@pfcmccloud: Up the Blues, going up next season.

@HazzaTWood96: A 4-1 away defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, disappointing way to bow out this season, though we had nothing to play for.

Hirst's opener was good but we just couldn't build on that great start. We go again next season and I hope it will be better with a big summer ahead for all at Pompey.

Very Disappointing.

@Aaron25650310: Finished 10th let's hope for better season next season.

@ethelmurmanknee: A long way short but no relegation strategy allows us if we don’t get relegate to celebrate.

@BigJPowski: I'll be dining out on those first 15 mins for the next 2 months. Cheers lads.

@gingerboyo: A poor end to a deeply frustrating season. I’ll be honest, I’m glad it’s over. We go again.

@Jamesr02_: The real work starts now. Time to start sorting out the contracts of the players we need for next season, and start looking into players we could sign in the window.

@jackchapman_PFC: 10th Place finish, 10 points off the Playoffs. Bring on the Summer rebuild. We have to do better next season.

@beastieblue: Should be disappointed with the season but it’s the norm now, lots of big summer ahead, I’m not expecting much to be honest.