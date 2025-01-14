Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sammy Silvera wants to start feeling good about himself again after sealing his Pompey exit and signing for Blackpool on loan.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough confirmed on Monday evening that Silvera’s season-long stay at Fratton Park would end early following a frustrating stint on the south coast. The winger’s next move was quickly sorted out, however, as it was revealed he would drop to League One and spend the second half of the campaign with the Seasiders.

The 24-year-old made 12 Blues appearances during his time at PO4. His time was split between six starts and six substitute appearances, with no goal contributions to his name while employed a Pompey player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Towards the end of his Fratton loan spell, the Australian didn't feature too much under head coach John Mousinho. His inclusion in the starting XI at Bristol City between Christmas and New Year was his first since the beginning of November and his maiden start since the end of September against Sheffield United. Yet his outing at Ashton Gate didn’t go according to plan, with Silvera substituted early in the second half as sections of the away end turned on him.

That proved to be the forward’s last appearance in a Pompey shirt. Now departed, Silvera will go from a team fighting relegation from the Championship to a side that retains hope of promotion via the League One play-offs.

Following confirmation of his move, Silvera revealed his aims for the remainder of the season - which included feeling good about playing again.

‘I went away, and things don't happen sometimes,’ Silvera told Tangerines TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It is what it is, it's football. I'm fair, I've learned that as long as you can take it a learning way, you can adapt your game to whatever you’ve come across, and I can shape that and hopefully I can put that into practice.

‘I want to get back to feeling good out on the pitch, feeling confident. I haven't played the most football, so hopefully coming here and getting that feeling back again, getting that excitement back into the crowd, and helping the team win games.’

Sammy Silvera had already attracted interest from Blackpool. Steve Bruce had a major role in bringing him to the Seasiders. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Steve Bruce a factor in decision

It appears a move to Bloomfield Road had been an option before Silvera moved to Pompey on loan in the summer. Blackpool have had a long-standing interest in the player, so once they knew of his availability this month, they quickly made their move.

Silvera admitted he was more than happy to swap the south coast for the Fylde coast. He also said Steve Bruce was a key factor in his decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’m just glad to get here and hopefully I can get on the pitch as soon as possible" added Silvera.

‘I think there was interest from a while ago, to be fair. I think interest has always been there, but as soon as the transfer window opened, Blackpool were in.

‘I didn’t want to rush any decision, I wanted to make the right decision.

‘I think speaking to the coach (Bruce) was the ultimate decision point for me and I feel like this is the right place for me to be. He sounds like an honest, straight-to-the-point guy. It's what I need. I need somewhere where I want to learn. Especially with his career I want to learn from him, whilst I am here I want to reach my best.’