Pompey have been warned they’ll need to concentrate on bringing in extra defensive reinforcements before the transfer window closes.

The advice comes from Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, who believes additional quality at the back will be needed to help the Blues cope with the greater attacking threat they’ll encounter in the Championship this season.

John Mousinho’s side kick off their 2024-25 campaign with a trip to Leeds United on Saturday, having made nine signings over the summer.

Two of those new arrivals are defenders in the form of former Barnsley captain and right-back Jordan Williams and young Aussie left-back Jacob Farrell.

Williams is seen as a direct replacement for Joe Rafferty, who was allowed to leave the Blues on a free transfer in the summer. Yet, Pompey are yet to find a replacement for centre-back Sean Raggett, who also played a key role in the Blues’ League One title success last term.

According to Goodman, the Blues’ failure to add more to their defensive ranks could prove problematic, with Championship forwards possessing a far greater threat than those at League One level. However, he’s confident Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes are working hard to address that issue after adding quality to their attacking options this transfer window.

The former Wolves and WBA forward told Grosvenor Sport: ‘Portsmouth have made good signings. It's a big club and they're gonna have some great days at Fratton Park, but if I said can I see any of those promoted teams finishing in the top-half, I'd probably be lying if I'm honest with you.

‘I'm not saying they're going to get relegated. I'm just saying that success for those three would be survival.

‘A couple of the defenders that were a big part of getting Portsmouth promoted have left. So that was clearly an area that they want to strengthen. Jordan Williams has arrived from Barnsley in that area and I’d imagine there’ll be more to come. Josh Murphy and Sammy Silvera are two stand-out signings in the forward area.

‘The jump is hardest for defenders because they're up against cleverer, quicker, stronger, better finishers. They're up against better attacking players. So that is always an area that would be my first port of call, whereas I know a lot of clubs look at striking options and midfield options first.

‘My stance would be, how can we become solid? If you can get more solid and be hard to score against, then you give yourself a fighting chance. So that would be the first area I'd be focussing on at any club.

‘Again, clubs really focus their recruitment on the creative side of things when stepping up the leagues but I'm sure that John will want to be solid. Portsmouth will need to be a really good team without the ball this season and they probably will have to bring players in in order for that to happen.’

Pompey are expected to name Conor Shaughnessy and Ryley Towler as their two centre-backs for Saturday’s trip to Elland Road, with Regan Poole still recovering from an ACL injury and Tom McIntyre out with a hamstring complaint.

Following the departure of Joe Morrell, Lee Evans and loanee Alex Robertson, Andre Dozzell is the only midfielder added to Pompey’s first-team ranks this summer. Reuben Swann was recruited from non-league AFC Sudbury but has been loaned out to The Hawks.