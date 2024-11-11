Colby Bishop surveyed a Pompey return to cherish and insisted: I’m a lucky man.

The Blues favourite feared he would never play football again after a first heart scan in 10 years identified an irregularity requiring surgery at the start of August.

The 28-year-old subsequently defied doctors by returning to action just three months and two days later - remarkably capping the emotional moment with a goal in Saturday’s 3-1 triumph over Preston.

Colby Bishop capped an emotional Pompey return by scoring in their 3-1 success over Preston. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

During his recovery, Bishop had sought the advice of Nick Isiekwe and Connor Goldson, two professional sportsmen who resume their careers following similar heart surgery.

Their steadying influence, coupled with the determination to reach a personal three-month target, resulted in a memorable Fratton Park return.

And proud wife Annabel and daughter Camilla, who was born in July, were present in the South Stand for his scoring comeback from the penalty spot in an iconic 12-minute cameo.

Bishop told The News: ‘For me, scoring on Saturday has probably got a little more to it than when we won the title (against Barnsley).

‘The title was one of those things where you kind of knew it was going to happen. Whereas three months ago I didn't know whether this was going to happen again, I didn’t know if I was going to play again. I’m very grateful to be here.

‘I originally had a heart scan in 2014 at Notts County. I don’t know how, but I’ve missed it since. I am very lucky, I don’t see it as a detriment, I see it as being very lucky that someone found that.

‘If I was a painter or a builder or a dentist, I might not have had that heart scan and something could happen to me.

‘My wife and my first child were at Fratton Park on Saturday, football is everything, but sometimes you have to sit back and think there’s a lot more to life. It’s just great to know that I’m now okay and I’m going to be okay for my family.

‘There are two people who I can’t speak highly enough of, having helped me throughout the whole process.

‘Nick Isiekwe, who plays rugby for Saracens and England, who always took the time to answer any questions I’ve had, and also Connor Goldson, the ex-Rangers player who has experienced the same thing.

‘From the moment I found out I had it, I reached out to them both. Their wives spoke to my wife about what to expect - and there are some scary moments.

‘Through the process, you feel certain things in your heart and your chest and it’s nice to pick up the phone and say “Is this normal?” and someone says “Yes, that’s normal”. You then just get on with it.

‘That is probably why I got back so quickly - a lot quicker than expected - because these people helped me along the way.

‘Nick took three-and-a-half months to get back playing and Connor was four. Mine was three months and two days ago. It is probably ahead of where they (doctors) expected, but it's not ahead of schedule in my head.

‘I’ve worked really hard, that’s the be all and end all. I had a three-month target in my head and got back a lot earlier than expected.’

Although Bishop had been back in training for six weeks, he hadn’t featured in so much as a friendly before being included on Pompey’s bench against Preston.

Up to two months ago, club secretary Ali Knell had asked the Football League for dispensation to name Bishop as a replacement for the injured Ibane Bowat in their 25-man squad list.

Judged on a case-by-case basis, that was finally sanctioned last week, allowing the striker to resume his Blues career - albeit following three separate heart scans in the build-up.

Bishop added: ‘I have always been really fit, obviously that is due to hard work - and the last few months I have worked really hard to be able to get back to this.

‘You probably would need a friendly most of the time, which I didn’t have, but I feel I’m in good enough shape to crack on.

‘It’s obviously going to take me time to get to match speed, but hopefully people will be patient with me. I don’t know when that will be, it’s just game-by-game. Personally I feel really fit as it is, so not long.’