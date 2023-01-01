The Blues get the New Year under way at PO4 as they welcome the struggling Addicks in League One.

Danny Cowley has made three changes from the 2-2 draw against Ipswich on Thursday with Joe Pigott, Dane Scarlett and Ronan Curtis coming into the side.

Clark Robertson has failed to make the cut after picking up a groin issue during the stalemate against the Tractor Boys.

Colby Bishop has also been dropped after he picked a knock to the ribs, while Jay Mingi has recovered from his sickness bug.

This has seen the head coach revert to a 4-4-2 for the first time since November 18th in League One which has been well-received by the Pompey supporters.

The Fratton faithful have taken to social media to deliver their verdict on the team to face Dean Holden’s men.

Here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter.

Fan reaction.

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: Will be very interesting to see Dane and Joe up top! Perhaps this is the front line which might click.

@BlueArmyAlex: God help us.

@PFCOlly: Every week he says lowery is available yet he’s never there.

@blakepfc: Some team considering Bishop injured.

@BigGreggerr: Weirdly I’m not too frustrated by this?! But then again it’s just how they play not how good they seem

@Richardcof56: What does Jacobs have to do....our most creative player.

@pBuckley05: Please Pompey, get this promotion push back on track. Not hopeful today tho. Charlton always our bogey side.

@pfcmccloud: Literally all he had to do was start Jacobs over one of the strikers and it would’ve been a good lineup.

@debojono: RC11 comeback year starts now.

