Pompey’s trip to Wycombe on Sunday has been billed as the ‘EFL Innovation Game’ by the broadcasters who are offering supporters exclusive behind-the-scenes content of the televised fixture.

In addition to this, there will be on-pitch audio, dressing room footage, interviews, club personnel on co-commentary duties alongside a closer look at the officials.

Both Cowley and Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth will be on-hand to speak to Sky Sports pundits at half-time as well as during the second half.

The Blues boss insisted he’s open minded about the new initiative and understands the demands of football supporters have changed over recent years.

He told The News: ‘Obviously our main focus is the game and the performance and trying to get the right result. I’m open-minded with it.

‘I’m really appreciative, and we all should be, of Sky Sports and the contribution they’ve made to English football.

‘The game wouldn't be in the position it is in this country without their unbelievable financial backing. We’ve got to try to work with them.

‘The world is changing whether we like it or not and sometimes you’ve got to be open-minded and you’ve just got to run with it.

‘If they want some different access and some unique access then we will try to give them that without it impacting on what we do and where we can cater for them and where we can help them then we’re going to try and do that.

‘Relationships, whether they are human relationships or between two different organisations, they’ve always got to be two ways and Sky Sports have given us an incredible amount and we have to make sure we respect that.

‘The football supporter is changing in terms of what they wanted in the 1970’s, 80’s or 90’s is different to what they wanted now.

‘We have to understand this and to me football is the greatest sport in the world. I'm not sure it needs any gimmicks but I know I have a unique love for the game and not everyone's the same.

‘Some people like the entertainment that goes around it. It started really with Big Brother and we live in a world now where we all want to know and want this unique access.

