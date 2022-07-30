The Pompey Problem takes on rising American knockout sensation Vergil Ortiz Jr in Texas on August 6 in an unprecedented moment for boxing in this city’s history.

McKinson goes in as a massive underdog against a wrecking machine in Ortiz Jr, who has stopped all of his 18 opponents by knockout and is being tipped for greatness.

But the 28-year-old is unbeaten himself in 22 contests and sees the moment as a massive opportunity to put himself - and his city - firmly on the boxing map.

McKinson said: ‘Vergil Ortiz is 18 fights, zero losses and 18 knockouts.

‘He’s being tipped to be a future pound-for-pound king and he’s ranked number one in the world by the WBO and WBC.

‘There’s a lot of momentum and a lot of hype around him - and I’m here to end it all.

‘I beat him and I’m the man - that’s how it is.

‘I beat him and I’ve not only changed my life but the lives of the people around me - and I shine a huge light on to Portsmouth.

‘I’m very proud to be flying the flag for Portsmouth.

‘There’s some really good boxers coming through, it’s a great time to be from the city and hopefully next week I make everyone proud.’

McKinson is already in America with his team, as they adjust to their new surroundings, a six-hour time difference and the heat of Texas in the summertime.

The fight was scheduled to take place in March, but Ortiz Jr pulled out of the welterweight meeting through illness.

That led to a frenetic period and a host of different opponents being lined up before McKInson cruised to a points win over Alex Martin in Los Angeles.

Now Ortiz Jr stands in the former Moneyfields boxer’s path - and McKinson isn’t going in to make up the numbers in the DAZN-televised showdown.

He added: ‘I know what to expect and I’m excited we’re getting really close now. It feels real.

‘After going to LA in March I know how big it is, being the first professional from the city to box in America.

‘Now I’m going to do it twice in one year - and I’m going to do it against someone tipped for superstardom.