The majority of the fresh faces have all had their fair share of minutes since their arrivals, but Webber has had to settle with being Gavin Bazunu’s back-up in goal and is yet to feature.

Yet, Walker has struggled during his loan spell to date, failing to find the back of the net in his opening eight games for the Blues

On social media we asked Pompey fans to share their opinions on the quintet following their January arrivals.

Here’s what they had to say...@The_P0rts_Mouth: Although they faced a lot of criticism for not recruiting enough players, the Cowley’s have certainly brought in players that add to what they already had.

Fantastic talent coming through the door in January.

Hayden Carter has been one of the standout performers since his January arrival.

Are we going to be experiencing more loan heartbreak with some of them?

@AlfisaDon: Carter - immense footballer, gives off Clarke vibes.

Hume - quality going forward, can dribble and cross just needs to work on defending.

Walker - Massive disappointment thought he would bang them in.

O'Brien - Doing Walker's job for him.

@Charbilly: Carter, Hume, O'Brien all good additions...probably no chance of keeping Carter but O'brien must stay!!!

Unfortunately Walker goes straight into the very disappointing young, up and coming star category definitely shouldn't even think of trying to keep him

@jackcummins_9: Carter has been brilliant, great business getting him through the door.

O’Brien also a pleasant surprise; he's been outstanding.

Hume has shown some promise and it’s good business getting a younger brown replacement.

Walker is a bit disappointing so far but there are goals somewhere.

@jonniewaters222: Other than Walker can anybody really complain?

I think they’ve been excellent

Jolyon Roberts: On recent performances it seems to have been a good window, with hopefully more to come from some.

Richard Price: Like O'Brien looks like that man that will always gamble in the box sometimes the ball won't deflect but if it does he'll be near it.

Carter looks good.

