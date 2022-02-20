That’s the belief of The News’ Sam Cox, who explained how the former Sunderland man has the attributes needed to be revered by Blues fans.

The Republic of Ireland striker arrived on deadline day, as Danny Cowley completed his winter striking reshape.

But since moving from the Stadium of Light, he’s been limited to two cameo appearances, against Oxford United and Doncaster.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This hasn’t deterred him, though, as he’s already moved his family into Portsmouth – which has earned praise from Danny Cowley.

And he’s already proven his quality on the field, by scoring his first goal in royal blue in the 4-0 victory over Donny.

O’Brien bagged with his first touch of the game, after replacing Michael Jacobs from the bench.

On the latest edition of Pompey Talk, Cox then explained how the striker could forge a successful career in Fratton, if he’s to earn an extended contract.

Aiden O'Brien signed for Pompey on deadline day. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

He said: ‘I think he can (become a fans’ favourite). We knew Pompey needed a striker on deadline day, and O’Brien became available.

‘But I think at the time it was slightly underwhelming because it came from left-field, and he was deemed surplus to requirements at Sunderland.

‘I do think he has the makings of being a fans’ favourite, though.

‘Obviously, he’s moved him and his family down to the south coast, which has prompted Cowley to speak really highly of him in terms of his commitment to the cause and how O’Brien believes in himself to earn a contract further than the end of the season.

‘These are the things that cult heroes are made from and how they creep out of the cracks. It sounds cliche but he appears to have the passion and fight that resonates with all football fans, and he appears to be that type of character.

‘But with his goal against Doncaster, we’ve already seen glimpses of his quality that shows he’s not just that, and he could prove to be a really good asset until the end of the season.

‘If he does earn a long-term contract, he could go on and build a decent career down here.’

Message From the Editor