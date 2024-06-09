Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey’s improved training ground facilities are on the brink of completion.

And chief executive Andy Cullen believes the improved provisions at the Blues’ Hilsea base will be a new weapon in the club’s player hunt this summer.

Pompey expect to be able to welcome the first-team squad back to a host of new resources when they report for pre-season training on June 27.

The first-team set-up are to move into the main building, after working out of Portakabins since moving to the site in 2014.

That will see them have access to a new gym, medical room, analyst suite and theatre along with a new player common room.

It’s all part of a training ground investment from owners Tornante, which Cullen estimated totalled £5m in an interview with The News last year.

Now there’s excitement at the work being on the brink of completion, with players set to notice the difference at their place of work.

Cullen also feels it will be significant in the chase for new additions as Pompey show that they are truly ‘Championship ready’ in terms of infrastructure.

He said: ‘The training ground improvements are almost complete.

‘Certainly when the players report back for pre-season at the end of June we will be in a new building with a new medical room, new gym, new analyst suite and theatre, new offices and new common room for the players.

‘It’s looking really, really smart. These are the little things that can really make a difference when you kick-off and start a new season.

‘It’s important too, in terms of attracting talent to Portsmouth.

‘We’re working in a much different competitive context to where we were 12 months ago. So those things are important.

‘Even with Fratton Park and all the work being completed in the stadium. It’s not just with the broadcast gantries and North Stand, but also bits and bobs we’re doing behind the scenes in the dressing room area as well.