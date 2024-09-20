Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Head coach John Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes have agreed extensions to their existing long-term Fratton Park contracts.

Terms of the agreements struck with the duo have not been revealed by the club.

However, in a statement released by the Blues on Friday, chairman Michael Eisner said he was excited that both had committed their futures to the club.

‘I believe strongly in the power of partnerships to bring the very best out of people in business – I even wrote a book about it – and that counts for sport, too.’ said Eisner.

‘John and Rich have done great things together for Pompey. They are totally aligned to our long-term strategy and both possess the enthusiasm, talent, intelligence and expertise to bring more success to Portsmouth Football Club. I’m very excited for this extension and looking forward to seeing more magic from them.’

Pompey boss John Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes, centre, with the League One Championship trophy | The News

Both Mousinho and Hughes played significant roles in guiding the Blues back to the Championship after seven long years in League One last season. Promotion and the league title was achieved in Mousinho’s first full season in charge, after he was the surprise choice to replace Danny Cowley in January 2023. Meanwhile, results on the pitch have been made possible by Hughes’ impressive recruitment record since joining from Forest Green Rovers in 2022.

Mousinho said: ‘I have loved every minute of my time at Pompey so far and am delighted to have agreed an extension to my contract.

‘Winning the League One title last season is, of course, the highlight and now our full focus is on establishing this side in the Championship.

“I am grateful to Michael and the board for the faith they have shown in me, the coaching team and players, as well as for the support we continue to receive from our magnificent supporters.’

Hughes added: #I’m incredibly happy and thankful to have extended my contract with the club.

‘I’m looking forward to continuing to work closely with John and all the staff at Fratton Park as we strive to build on what we’ve achieved over the past few years.

‘I would like to extend my thanks to Michael, Eric and the board of directors, as well as Andy and Tony, for the continued support and trust I have been shown in my time at the club.’