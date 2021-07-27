Impressive maiden showing...classiest player on pitch...rusty at times - Ratings as host of triallists feature for Portsmouth in Chelsea U23 loss
Here are the ratings from tonight’s clash with Chelsea Under-23s at the Premier League outfit’s Cobham training ground.
Gavin Bazunu - First sight of the keeper. Made an excellent first-half one-on-one stop amid impressive maiden mpressishowing – 8
Callum Johnson - Looked a little rusty at times going forward but sound defensively as usual 6
Haji Mnoga - Caught in possession for the second goal to mar an otherwise strong showing - 5
Triallist defender 1 - Composed first-half effort with some decent forward passing. Withdrawn after break 7
Renedi Masampu - Offered pace going forward and his nippy play got his side out of jail defensively on occasions - 6
Sean Goss - More composed stuff from the former Shrewsbury man as he anchored midfield in a 4-1-4-1 formation - 6
Reeco Hackett-Fairchild - Had arguably Pompey’s best chance with a fine half volley after the break as he put in a lively showing - 7
Elijah Dixon-Bonner - Didn’t really catch the eye in the middle of the park but had some tidy moments - 6
Triallist midfielder 1 - Really put himself about in the first half and had an acrobatic effort fly not far over. Withdrawn before coming on again in second half - 7
Michael Jacobs - Looked the classiest player on the pitch in the first half with a string of impressive passes and contributions - 8
Ellis Harrison - Building his fitness, but could’ve done better with a couple of chances - 6
Triallist midfielder 2 - Powerful presence introduced after the break but did little of note - 6
Triallist defender 2 - Hulking defender at around 6ft 5in, made a couple of blocks and clearances - 6
Dan Gyllolai - Was beaten twice but both were due to defensive mistakes with the Peterborough man exposed - 6
Triallist winger - Made little impact - 5