Pompey suffered defeat at Sheffield United today | The News

Pompey were left to rue a stack of missed chances as their Bramall Lane pain continued against Sheffield United.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sub Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s 73rd-minute decided it as the promotion chasers ran out 2-1 winners, but the scoreline didn’t tell the story of the game as the visitors played excellently for long periods.

John Mousinho’s men carved out a stack of openings in each half but had only Connor Ogilvie’s first-half effort to show for their efforts, as he cancelled out the impressive Gus Hamer’s opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Lang missed an open goal, Ogilvie fired over from close range and Colby Bishop had clear openings, as well as having a goal ruled out for offside.

Pompey will have more good days than bad with performances like the one they produced against Chris Wilder’s side, but ultimately not taking their openings proved costly as their 70-year Bramall Lane hoodoo continued.

Pompey would’ve wondered how they didn’t take a lead in at the break after a really strong first-half performance.

Colby Bishop missed a big chance in the sixth minute as Michael Cooper got a touch as the striker attempted to go around the keeper, with time and space in the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a huge miss from Callum Lang in the 17th minute, as he somehow fired over an open goal from a couple of yards out. The attacker was stretching as Bishop helped on Murphy’s cross, but it still went down as a massive chance not taken by the Scouser.

The home side took the lead in the 24th minute, as Gus Hamer was given the space to advance and fire past Nico Schmid as the Pompey defence backpeddled.

Pompey’s response was impressive with Ogilive firing past Michael Cooper at the near post from Murphy’s ball in, three minutes later.

The danger man Murphy struck the bar with a cracking drive from 25 yards nine minutes before the break, before he delivered the ball for Ogilvie to fire over from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a smart near-post save from Schmid after Harry Clarke’s header just before the interval, but the clear chances were going the visitor’s way.

Pompey’s pressure continued after the restart with Matt Ritchie having penalty appeals turned down in the 47th minute.

The ball was in the net seconds later as Bishop flashed the ball home from Murphy’s free-kick, but the striker was fractionally offside from the ball in.

Pompey were now dominant with Andre Dozzell firing over from outside the box before Cooper twice denied long-range efforts from Murphy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side then mustered some threat as Clarke cut in from the right and bent a shot beyond Schmid’s far post.

Bishop had another huge chance with 23 minutes remaining, as he went clear from Lang’s touch but the ball went over the bar as he shot with Jack Robinson throwing his body in.

Adil Aouchiche came on for his debut with 19 minutes left as Matt Ritchie made way with a big ovation for his efforts.

Pain followed for Pompey, however, as the home side took the lead in the 73rd minute, with sub Jesurun Rak-Sakyi turning the ball home from close range from Rhian Brewster’s cross.

And that proved to be the game’s deciding moment as the Blues somehow came away with no return for their efforts.