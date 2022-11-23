'In 15 years of football, I don't remember seeing a number nine play like that': Portsmouth boss sings praises of Spurs loanee after stunning display at Ipswich
Danny Cowley hailed Dane Scarlett’s striker display at Portman Road as the best he’s seen in 15 years in football management.
The Spurs loanee had gone two-and-a-half months without scoring, a lean spell stretching 10 matches.
However, he rediscovered his goal touch in style, with a classy finish to break the deadlock at Ipswich in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday night.
It capped a magnificent display from the 18-year-old, who has made an excellent impact since arriving from the Premier League on a season-long loan.
Most Popular
And Cowley was purring over the talented England under-20 international following the 2-0 success over the Tractor Boys.
He told The News: ‘I am telling you now, in 15 years of football, I don't remember seeing a number nine defend as well as Dane did with that effort.
‘It’s not just energy, not just intensity, his intelligence was so good, I am so pleased with him.
‘I told him in the lead up in the game, just keep being an honest kid, put the team first and football always repays those qualities.
‘It’s an honest game is football and I was pleased with him against Ipswich because he so deserved to score that goal - and what a really good finish as well.
‘He’s just a good kid, he has a steel about him which is beyond his years, mentally he’s incredibly tough and that’s why we know he is going to be the very, very best he can be.
‘Whatever that will be, I have no doubt he will make the most of his natural talent. It was an all-round excellent display, well beyond the years of an 18-year-old.’
Scarlett now has five goals in 22 appearances since arriving on the eve of the League One season.
He’s presently on a run of 12 successive starts, reflecting his importance to Cowley’s team as they seek to regain their scintillating early-season form.