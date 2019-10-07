John Marquis has joined Ronan Curtis in the Pompey treatment room.

The striker, who was substituted during the half-time interval of Saturday’s 2-1 win at Doncaster, has a bruised toe and is likely to sit out Tuesday night’s trip to Oxford United in the EFL Trophy.

Blues boss Kenny Jackett is hoping the front man will be available for Saturday’s home game against Gillingham in League One.

By then, Pompey also hope to have a better understanding of Curtis’ hamstring problem.

The winger missed out on the win at the Keepmoat Stadium after picking up the complaint in training on Friday.

He’ll also miss the Republic of Ireland’s forthcoming 2020 European Championship qualifiers against Georgia and Switzerland, with the injury forcing him to withdraw from Mick McCarthy’s squad.

John Marquis Picture: Daniel Chesterton/PinPep

Curtis will have a scan on his hamstring today.

And Jackett is keen to see the extent of the injury.

When asked about Curtis today at his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Oxford, the Blues boss said: 'We hope it's not too bad.

'He has a scan today. We'll find out the results and we'll see how the week goes for him in terms of how long he's going to be out.’

Ronan Curtis

Jackett added: ‘The only other one we've got (out) is John Marquis from Saturday, who's got quite a badly bruised toe.

'But we're hoping again by the weekend he'll be okay.'