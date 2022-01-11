Injured pair hand Portsmouth fitness boost after returning against Cambridge United in Papa John's Trophy
Clark Robertson announces his Pompey comeback with a starting spot against Cambridge United.
The central defender had been sidelined by injury since September, yet marks his Blues return in tonight’s Papa John’s Trophy encounter.
Ryan Tunnicliffe is also back, named among the substitutes having been absent since the end of October.
The duo signal a strong Pompey 18-man squad at Cambridge, the conquerors of Newcastle in the FA Cup on Saturday.
Danny Cowley makes five changes to the team which left it late to defeat Exeter in the same competition on Friday night.
Curtis, who grabbed two goals after coming off the bench, is rewarded with an Abbey Stadium start.
Michael Jacobs also comes into the side, having been linked with a switch to Doncaster earlier in the day,
Yet there is no place for Paul Downing in the squad, with Harry Jewitt-White operating as the 19th man.
Pompey: Bass, Freeman, Robertson, Ogilvie, Romeo, Hackett, Morrell, Thompson, Jacobs, Curtis, Hirst.
Subs: Steward, Tunnicliffe, Marquis, Harness, Raggett, Azeez, Brown.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for 9p a day, thanks to our 30%-off transfer window deal.