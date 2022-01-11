Clark Robertson is tonight back in Pompey's squad for the first time since September after recovering from injury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The central defender had been sidelined by injury since September, yet marks his Blues return in tonight’s Papa John’s Trophy encounter.

Ryan Tunnicliffe is also back, named among the substitutes having been absent since the end of October.

The duo signal a strong Pompey 18-man squad at Cambridge, the conquerors of Newcastle in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Danny Cowley makes five changes to the team which left it late to defeat Exeter in the same competition on Friday night.

Curtis, who grabbed two goals after coming off the bench, is rewarded with an Abbey Stadium start.

Michael Jacobs also comes into the side, having been linked with a switch to Doncaster earlier in the day,

Yet there is no place for Paul Downing in the squad, with Harry Jewitt-White operating as the 19th man.

Pompey: Bass, Freeman, Robertson, Ogilvie, Romeo, Hackett, Morrell, Thompson, Jacobs, Curtis, Hirst.

Subs: Steward, Tunnicliffe, Marquis, Harness, Raggett, Azeez, Brown.

