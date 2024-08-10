Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to John Mousinho’s starting XI for today’s season opener at Leeds United.

But it’s who’s not included, rather than who is named in his line-up that has supporters commenting.

Indeed, with Kusini Yengi ruled out of the game with a groin injury and joining five others unavailable for the fixture at Elland Road, there’s some worried fans already and without a ball even being kicked this season.

Here’s a selection of views shared as Pompey go into the game with Leeds without Yengi, Josh Murphy, Regan Poole, Tom McIntyre, Jacob Farrell and, of course, Colby Bishop.

Four of Pompey’s summer signings – Jordan Wiliams, Andre Dozzell, Sammy Silvera and Elias Sorensen all start for the Blues.

@PompeyGJ: Only the 6 or so out injured so nothing changes!

@daniel_son79: No Murphy, no Yengi. Injury FC strikes again.

@fentonpompey: All I ask is that we don't get embarrassed.

@Willmott3Sam: Yengi? Injured? That’s been kept quiet.

@JackDavis10: Gutted Yengi is not fit hopefully nothing serious, fair play to Mous sticking to his system was expecting to switch it up, excited to see Sørensen, massive game for Towler. Free hit and good luck to all. Up The Blues.

@DeanSpoooner: Do well to get anything today.

@P24576512: No Yengi - As if our task wasn't hard enough already.

@PompeyFan202188: No Yengi! One defender on the bench says a lot, we need one to come in.

@Aaron25650310: We look so light! Where is Yengi?

@Dann_PFC: No Yengi, backup centre half, expecting a 4-0 pasting. Up the underdog blues.

@mark11s: Yengi injured? Can’t catch a break.@Bunkybowers: I understand, from my timeline, #Pompey are relegated. Down in August must be a new record, surely?