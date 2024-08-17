Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marlon Pack is expected to be okay for Pompey’s trip to Middlesbrough next weekend

Blues boss John Mousinho has allayed injury fears over his captain, after he was forced off in today’s 0-0 draw with Luton Town.

Pack was taken off with six minutes remaining, following a collision with team-mate Owen Moxon in Luton’s half.

The midfielder was down for an extended period until play was stopped and required lengthy treatment, before being replaced by Ben Stevenson.

It appeared that the 33-year-old had suffered a head injury, but Mousinho confirmed it was in fact a neck issue.

Pack himself stated he was feeling well as he left Fratton Park after the game, with Mousinho indicating the Buckland boy should be in contention for the trip to the Riverside next weekend.

Mousinho said: ‘Marlon’s okay. He was in the dressing room after the game with a pack of ice on his neck.

‘We’ll see how he is over the next couple of days, but it’s one where there’s no rush because we haven’t got a Tuesday game. We have a bit of time for it to settle down and him to be okay for next week.’