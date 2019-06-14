We spoke to Oldham Chronicle reporter Jon Chubb who gave us the lowdown on George Edmundson, who Pompey are keen to bring to Fratton Park this summer.

George came through the club's academy and is a local boy.

I spoke to the former academy manager here at Oldham not too long ago and he rates George Edmundson incredibly highly.

He didn't quite say he was Premier League material, but he said he can go as far as George wants to go.

It's no surprise that he's the only name to come out of Boundary Park to be linked with anybody, with the players who've already left this summer.

Pompey target George Edmundson. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

There's been three bids from Rangers and all three were turned down and another from Peterborough, which their chairman rubbished - but a lot of these things are rubbished at this time of year!

I asked at the end of last season in an article when he missed the final game, had he played his final game?

But I don't really expect to see him in an Oldham Athletic shirt again - unless it's in a Legends game in a decade or two!

George is a big, strong lad with broad shoulders.

The main thing which has developed for him this season is his understanding of the game.

He played 50-odd games alongside Peter Clarke who's coached him along and taught him to be a centre-back really. George has really come on in leaps and bounds.

He didn't look out of place in any of the games he played last term.

I think he's the kind of player who could cope with the step up and play in the Championship moving forward.

He's got a good head on his shoulders and doesn’t seem to get overawed. If something’s not going right he seems to be able to work out why and adjust accordingly.

There was talk the owner was going to dig his heels in and keep him next season. I never really thought that would seriously happen.

At first the suggestion was £500,000 would be enough to get him, but when all the interest came in that figure doubled.

There's not too often that kind of asking price is met, though, you don't often see the kind of money being talked about spent at this level.

There's no doubt, though, Portsmouth will be getting a very promising defender for the money.