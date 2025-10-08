3 . Anthony Scully - MISS

(9 games, 0 goals) Once hugely rated at Lincoln, earning a move to Championship Wigan, he arrived at Fratton Park in the summer of 2023 with something to prove. His time at Wigan hadn't gone well, with injury issues - and it was exactly the same outcome at Pompey. Started the 2023-24 campaign in the first XI before suffering a knee injury and barely playing again. Once Pompey reached the Championship, Scully was informed he had no future at the club, with the level deemed to be above him. Released in the summer and joined Shrewsbury. Photo: Jason Brown