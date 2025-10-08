During that period alongside John Mousinho, he has overseen the Blues capturing the League One title and now enjoying successive seasons in the Championship, currently in 14th spot.
With the Hughes era beginning in October 2022, we’ve taken a look at all 43 permanent signings since them - rating each of them.
NOTE: These do not include Pompey’s 16 loan recruits during that time, which will be examined another day.
1. Ryley Towler - HIT
(45 games, four goals) The first signing of the Rich Hughes era and an extremely popular player among the Fratton faithful throughout his time on the south coast. A peripheral figure in the title-winning season but then started 10 Championship games. Pompey, as a club, progressed too quickly for the youngster and he was sold at a profit to Lincoln in the summer. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Nicolas Schmid - HIT
(41 games, 0 goals) Has proven to be an inspired piece of recruitment after joining from BW Linz for an undisclosed fee in August 2024. Once the Austrian dislodged Will Norris after the Stoke 6-1 defeat, he has been Pompey's undisputed number one and enjoyed an outstanding first season in English football last term. Currently sidelined by a broken hand sustained against Southampton last month. Inspired recruitment. Photo: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
3. Anthony Scully - MISS
(9 games, 0 goals) Once hugely rated at Lincoln, earning a move to Championship Wigan, he arrived at Fratton Park in the summer of 2023 with something to prove. His time at Wigan hadn't gone well, with injury issues - and it was exactly the same outcome at Pompey. Started the 2023-24 campaign in the first XI before suffering a knee injury and barely playing again. Once Pompey reached the Championship, Scully was informed he had no future at the club, with the level deemed to be above him. Released in the summer and joined Shrewsbury. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Josh Martin - ON THE FENCE
(9 games, 0 goals) A long-time triallist who signed several short-term deals, Martin was solely recruited as squad cover. On the rare occasions he did play, he wasn't particularly bad or good, just did a job. So very difficult to rate. Although no surprise when he was released at the season's end. Currently with Cheltenham. Photo: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages