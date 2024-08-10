It appeared John Mousinho’s men would be on the end of a battering when, in the opening 10 minutes, Leeds took the lead through Pascal Struijk and hit the bar three times.

Yet, out of nowhere and entirely against the run of play, the Blues found themselves 2-1 in front at the break through debutant Elias Sorensen and Callum Lang.

Within 56 seconds of the restart, it was 2-2 with Wilfried Gnonto levelling – but more drama was to come.

Lang grabbed his second in the 93rd minute from the penalty spot after good work from Christian Saydee as Pompey led again, only for substitute Brenden Aaronson to make it 3-3 in the 96th minute.

Still, an excellent point for the Blues, and here are our player ratings...

1 . Goal, Portsmouth Callum Lang (49) Leeds 1-2 Portsmouth during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Portsmouth at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 10 August 2024. Callum Lang celebrates putting Pompey ahead in the first half at Leeds. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Will Norris - 7 Forget the occasional blip in pre-season, this was the Will Norris of last year and he produced some decent stops, including from Joseph and Gnotto during Leeds’ first-half purple patch. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . Jordan Williams - 7 Had his hands full at times trying to shackle Gnonto, but did a decent job of it, helped out by Lane on many occasions. Wasn’t allowed to get forward too much, but demonstrated his defensive nous and stuck at it. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales