Had no chance with the own goal and produced a solid overall showing. Dealt with balls into the box convincingly and showed quality on the ball when he came out of his box late on to go around a Sunderland opponent. Photo: Jason Brown
So unfortunate to concede a 31st-minute own goal when Williams’ fierce clearance struck him and ricocheted into his own net. That aside, put in a strong performance at right-back against fellow full-back Dennis Cirkin. His header was involved in O'Nien's own goal to give Pompey late consolation. Photo: Jason Brown
Watched in horror as his powerful clearance struck Swanson for a bizarre own goal to open the scoring. Otherwise one of his most controlled performances for the Blues, with one particular superb piece of tracking back in the second half to prevent a goal chance. Photo: Jason Brown
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.