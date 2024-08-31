'Instant hit with fans', 'Strong performance', 'Looks short': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Sunderland

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 31st Aug 2024, 17:10 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2024, 17:34 BST
Pompey slipped to their first Championship defeat of the season in a 3-1 loss to Sunderland.

The unlucky Zak Swanson’s bizarre own goal gifted Sunderland the lead in a tight first-half between the sides.

However, two goals in five minutes took the Black Cats out of sight early in the second half, prompting John Mousinho to make a quadruple substitution on 60 minutes.

The Blues finally pulled one back in stoppage time when Luke O’Nien put past his own keeper – and here are our Pompey player ratings...

Callum Lang tries to find a way through Sundeland's defence in Pompey's 3-1 defeat. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Callum Lang tries to find a way through Sundeland's defence in Pompey's 3-1 defeat. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Callum Lang tries to find a way through Sundeland's defence in Pompey's 3-1 defeat. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown

Had no chance with the own goal and produced a solid overall showing. Dealt with balls into the box convincingly and showed quality on the ball when he came out of his box late on to go around a Sunderland opponent.

2. Will Norris - 7

Had no chance with the own goal and produced a solid overall showing. Dealt with balls into the box convincingly and showed quality on the ball when he came out of his box late on to go around a Sunderland opponent.

So unfortunate to concede a 31st-minute own goal when Williams’ fierce clearance struck him and ricocheted into his own net. That aside, put in a strong performance at right-back against fellow full-back Dennis Cirkin. His header was involved in O'Nien's own goal to give Pompey late consolation.

3. Zak Swanson - 7

So unfortunate to concede a 31st-minute own goal when Williams' fierce clearance struck him and ricocheted into his own net. That aside, put in a strong performance at right-back against fellow full-back Dennis Cirkin. His header was involved in O'Nien's own goal to give Pompey late consolation.

Watched in horror as his powerful clearance struck Swanson for a bizarre own goal to open the scoring. Otherwise one of his most controlled performances for the Blues, with one particular superb piece of tracking back in the second half to prevent a goal chance.

4. Jordan Williams - 7

Watched in horror as his powerful clearance struck Swanson for a bizarre own goal to open the scoring. Otherwise one of his most controlled performances for the Blues, with one particular superb piece of tracking back in the second half to prevent a goal chance.

