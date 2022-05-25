3. Sam Magri

The defender was another who came through the ranks at Fratton Park and was present on Pompey’s bench for five of their final six Championship games the season before. His only appearance came in the League Cup loss to the Pilgrims and would later depart for QPR that month. Having rupturing his ACL and tearing his posterior and lateral meniscus while at Havant and Waterlooville in November, the Pompey family came together to help donate towards his career-saving surgery. The 28-year-old has played at youth level for England as well as on the international stage with Malta.

Photo: Habibur Rahman