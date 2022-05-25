On that day, there were just seven players named on the matchday programme, as Michael Appleton was dealt with the challenging task of rebuilding his side while the club was on the brink of liquidation.
After a 1-0 win to Aldershot in the Blues’ first pre-season friendly in 2012, Appleton fielded an unrecognisable team who came out triumphant against the Trotters - defeating Owen Coyle’s side 3-0 at Fratton Park.
Among many of those who started were triallists, there were seven registered names in Pompey’s line-up.
Here’s are those players – and where they are now.
1. George Colson
Colson came through the ranks at Pompey and made his first-team debut aged 18 in a League Cup defeat to Plymouth in August 2012. That would mark the midfielder's only appearance for the Blues before having loan spells at Dorchester and Bashley. The 28-year-old made three international outings for Wales at under-16’s level, but never progressed higher-up the youth system. Following stays at Newport (Isle of Wight), Totton and Salisbury, he was most recently turning out for Portchester.
Photo: Robin Jones
2. Adam Webster
The Pompey academy graduate made his first-team debut for the club aged 17 and would go on to make 81 appearances for the Blues before his 2016 departure. The centre-back spent two seasons at Ipswich before a £3.5m move to Bristol City in 2018. A year later, he was at the centre of a £20m switch to Brighton, where he has amassed 88 appearances for the Seagulls. He has recently been linked with a big-money deal to Newcastle as well as a rumoured England call-up
Photo: Joe Pepler
3. Sam Magri
The defender was another who came through the ranks at Fratton Park and was present on Pompey’s bench for five of their final six Championship games the season before. His only appearance came in the League Cup loss to the Pilgrims and would later depart for QPR that month. Having rupturing his ACL and tearing his posterior and lateral meniscus while at Havant and Waterlooville in November, the Pompey family came together to help donate towards his career-saving surgery. The 28-year-old has played at youth level for England as well as on the international stage with Malta.
Photo: Habibur Rahman
4. Dan Butler
The Isle of Wight-born left-back came through the ranks at Pompey and amassed 54 appearances for the Blues. After a year at Torquay, the defender rejuvenated his career at Newport County, playing 159 times for the Welsh outfit. After a move in 2019, the 27-year currently finds himself at Peterborough, but missed the remainder of last season due to an ankle ligament injury.
Photo: Pete Norton