And the Northern Ireland prospect’s international team-mate is confident the arrival from Glentoran has the ability to make an immediate impact on League One.

The Blues fought off interest from a host of sides including Sunderland, Derby and Brentford to land the 19-year-old from Glentoran last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A reported fee of £90,000 ws shelled out to bring in Devlin on a three-year deal with Pompey having an option to extend his stay by 12 months.

Devlin’s promise has seen him capped at under-21 level for his country and also called in to train at senior level for Michael O’Neill’s squad.

Whyte has encountered the former Dungannon Swifts man there and been hugely impressed by what he’s seen of him there.

The winger has also followed Devlin in a breakthrough season in the Irish Premiership and believes his new side have a talent of real promise on their hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: ‘I didn’t know Terry that well, but I’ve been on a few training camps with him.

Terry Devlin

‘They didn’t have him in the latest one, but he was there in the one before so that’s how I know him.

‘I watch a fair bit of Irish League and I’ve seen some games when he played last season - and he did really well.

‘We can expect loads of tackles, work rate and energy from him, he’s good on the ball and is a good little player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Last season was a big year for him. I think he’d joined Glentoran six months before, did really well and had a strong season.

‘He’s a box-to-box player and I think he was in the team of the season, so that shows how well he did.’

As a teenager, there was the thought he could be sent out on loan to pick up experience of English football.Boss John Mousinho quickly nipped such a notion in the bud, explaining Devin is an immediate consideration for first-team action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whyte feels his experience to date leaves the high-tempo prospect well placed to push to make his mark at Pompey right now.

He added: ‘He’s been playing men’s football for three or four years now.

‘So I think he’s used to it and I don’t see any reason why he would need to go out on loan.