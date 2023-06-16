And the teenager Northern Ireland midfielder has told how the pain of rejection growing up has made his switch to Fratton Park even sweeter.

Devlin yesterday sealed a three-year deal with an option to extend for another 12 months, after moving from Glentoran for a reported £90,000.

The 19-year-old has been left pinching himself at the move into the English game, after a breakthrough season in his homeland.

After seeing his stock rise as he helped his team into Europe, Devlin has been linked with the likes of Crystal Palace, Sunderland, Stoke and Oxford.

It’s Pompey who captured his signature, however, and now the under-21 international is arriving with intentions of making an immediate first-team breakthrough.

Devlin said: ‘It means everything (to sign for Pompey).

‘I’ve worked hard for this the past couple of years.

Terry Devlin. Pic: Portsmouth FC

‘When I was younger I had a few rejections, but I kept my head and kept working hard. Thankfully now it’s come for me and I’ve got my opportunity - I have to take it.

‘Personally I want to play - I’m not here to make up the numbers. I want to play and do my best in training to make sure I’m playing, push the other lads on and hopefully get a few goals.

‘As a team the main aim is promotion - so that has to be in our minds come the first day of the season.’

Devlin has been billed as an high-tempo player in the middle of the park, who likes to break up play and get his team on the front foot.

Pompey already possess the likes of Joe Morrell and Marlon Pack in that area - players the new boy can’t wait to learn from.

He added: ‘I will always give my all and I will give 100 per cent every time I step foot on to the pitch. I try to win every game and want to learn as much as possible.

‘I want to learn off the great players we have here and everyone about the club - and then push on with my own game.