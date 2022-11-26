Dane Scarlett has not been given permission by Spurs to face MK Dons in the FA Cup. Picture: Simon Davies/ProSportsImages

There are four changes from the side which drew with Derby in their last League One outing more than a week ago.

However, it’s the Blues’ formation which throws up the most interest.

Michael Morrison and Denver Hume are named in the starting XI, throwing up the possibility of Cowley employing a back three and wing-backs.

Alternatively, Clark Robertson could move to left-back, with Morrison partnering Sean Raggett in the centre of defence.

That may then mean Hume operating on the left wing, rather than fulfilling his favoured left-back role.

Elsewhere, Dale Scarlett and Owen Dale have not been given permission from their parent clubs to appear in the FA Cup.

Dan Gifford is also cup-tied, so Academy youngsters Brian Quarm, Josh Dockerill, Adam Payce and Koby Mottoh are on the bench.

Pompey: Griffiths, Swanson, Morrison, Raggett, Robertson, Hume, Pack, Mingi, Hackett, Curtis, Bishop.

