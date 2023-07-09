And the Tractor Boys boss has also revealed Joe Pigott remains in discussions with the club over his future following his Pompey loan.

Camara was believed to be on John Mousinho’s radar and has been persistently rumoured amid the Blues’ summer recruitment drive.

However, the head coach was quick to rule out a swoop for the midfielder, who made the £500,000 switch from Plymouth 12-months-ago.

During his sole season with Ipswich, a groin issue restricted the 26-year-old to just four appearances in an injury-hit campaign in East Anglia.

Although Mousinho scorched those rumours of a move to Fratton Park, McKenna revealed Camara will depart Portman Road on loan this summer in a bid for to find regular first-team football.

And a potential League One switch could be on the cards.

He told the East Anglian Daily Times: ‘We think as a football club it's going to best for him to go on loan this season and get minutes having missed the first half of last season with injuries and then found opportunities limited in the second half with players coming in and doing well.

Panutche Camara and Joe Pigott.

‘He's been training really well and is a top professional. We've had communication from some different clubs. That process is ongoing at the moment.

There's interest from different levels (both Championship and League One). Nothing's agreed. We'll look at each case as it comes.’

Meanwhile, Pigott’s future with Ipswich also hangs in the balance after returning to the club following his season-long loan with Pompey.

However, the striker is yet to play a part in the Tractor Boys’ pre-season as they prepare for life in the Championship.

Mousinho was initially keen to bring the 29-year-old back to Fratton Park this summer, but the Blues boss was adamant he will not be recruiting any more faces in the forward department after the arrivals of Kusini Yengi and Christian Saydee.

McKenna, though, has confirmed Pigott is in discussions with Ipswich over his immediate future.