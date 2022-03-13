‘If there’s VAR, it’s probably a goal’ - Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna has his say on that disallowed goal against Portsmouth
Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna believes his side would’ve claimed all three points if VAR was in operation at Portman Road.
The Tractor Boys thought they’d found a late breakthrough as Macauley Bonne tapped home after continuous second-half pressure.
But McKenna’s men were denied all three points after Luke Woolfenden was judged to be offside – something the Town manager has since questioned.
The former Manchester United coach accepted the on-field ruling because of the goalmouth scramble which may have hampered the referee assistant’s view.
But the Ipswich boss believes the availability of VAR in League One would’ve overruled the decision.
McKenna said: ‘I think if there's VAR then it's probably given as a goal.
‘I can understand why the linesman put his flag up because Luke was offside when the cross was taken and he did move towards the ball.
‘I don't know if the referee got a spot on who touched the ball or not, but the players are adamant that Luke didn't touch it and it was Cam (Cameron Burgess) who got the ball.
‘Then I think, by the laws of the game, because Luke is behind the ball and didn't touch it and wasn't in the keeper's eyeline, then it should be a goal.
‘But I can understand the linesman putting his flag up and unfortunately they weren't able to re-look at the situation.’
After an even contest in the first 45, Danny Cowley’s side came under immense pressure during the second half but held on to claim a hard-fought point.
But McKenna was convinced his side did enough to come away with the victory.
‘I thought it was a game we deserved to win.
‘I thought we were the better team, especially in the second half. I thought the first half was more even but I still thought we were better.
‘We dominated most, if not all aspects of the game and just didn’t find that extra little margin to score the goal.
‘Obviously we went close once or twice. We went close with the offside goal which, on another day, I think easily could have been given.
‘I think we did enough to win the three points. It just didn't manage to go our way.’
