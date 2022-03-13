But McKenna’s men were denied all three points after Luke Woolfenden was judged to be offside – something the Town manager has since questioned.

The former Manchester United coach accepted the on-field ruling because of the goalmouth scramble which may have hampered the referee assistant’s view.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Ipswich boss believes the availability of VAR in League One would’ve overruled the decision.

McKenna said: ‘I think if there's VAR then it's probably given as a goal.

‘I can understand why the linesman put his flag up because Luke was offside when the cross was taken and he did move towards the ball.

‘I don't know if the referee got a spot on who touched the ball or not, but the players are adamant that Luke didn't touch it and it was Cam (Cameron Burgess) who got the ball.

Kieran McKenna believes if VAR was in operation at Portman Road his side would've come away with a well-earned three points.

‘Then I think, by the laws of the game, because Luke is behind the ball and didn't touch it and wasn't in the keeper's eyeline, then it should be a goal.

‘But I can understand the linesman putting his flag up and unfortunately they weren't able to re-look at the situation.’

But McKenna was convinced his side did enough to come away with the victory.

‘I thought it was a game we deserved to win.

‘I thought we were the better team, especially in the second half. I thought the first half was more even but I still thought we were better.

‘We dominated most, if not all aspects of the game and just didn’t find that extra little margin to score the goal.

‘Obviously we went close once or twice. We went close with the offside goal which, on another day, I think easily could have been given.

‘I think we did enough to win the three points. It just didn't manage to go our way.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron