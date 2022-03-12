'We can't compete with Ipswich Town off the pitch - but my Portsmouth fighters can on it': Danny Cowley salutes gritty Blues

Danny Cowley at Ipswich today

The Blues made it eight games unbeaten at the in-form Tractor Boys in today’s goalless draw at Portman Road.

Cowley’s men withstood pressure from Kieran McKenna’s expensively assembled side, but saw out the victory against opposition who are now unbeaten in nine.

That delighted the 1,986 travelling fans who saw another display in their image to please their manager.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cowley said: ‘I think we might not be able to compete with Ipswich off the pitch right now.

‘But we’ve shown that we can compete with them on it - and in the stands.

‘If you are going to come to Ipswich with the resources and players they have, and they are very well coached as well, you’re going to have to come and enjoy defending at times.

‘If you do that chances will become available on the counter-attack.

‘We have 13 senior outfield players with the games coming Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday.

‘So to keep an eight-game unbeaten run going with six wins is testament to the group, their spirit and willingness to run hard for each other.'

Although it was Ipswich who dominated possession and the shot count, Cowley felt the game’s best chance fell to Aiden O’Brien, who fired over from close range in the first half after George Hirst pulled the ball back.

Pompey got themselves in promising positions to counter in the first half, but either chose the wrong pass or didn’t quite have the pace to break out.

Cowley was hoping to push on in the latter stages of the game, but, in the event it was the home side asking the questions.

He added: ‘I think we had the best chance of the game which we weren’t able to take, but have in recent games.

‘There were other moments as well.

‘I think we thought it we could get to 75 minutes like we did, we would have a chance to push on and win the game.

‘Unfortunately our energy reserves didn’t allow us to do that.