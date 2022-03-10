Here’s the latest…

Pompey

Michael Jacobs could feature at Ipswich as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

The influential attacking midfielder has missed the Blues’ past five games but is making steady progress in his bid to return to the first-team fold.

The 30-year-old, who came close to joining Ipswich in the summer, is expected to return to full training tomorrow and could be in contention to be on the bench at Portman Road.

Manager Danny Cowley will be reluctant to through Jacobs straight into action – but would like the option of having him in his squad given the current injury and suspension situation at Fratton Park.

Kieron Freeman and Shaun Williams remain out, while Marcus Harness continues his three-match ban following his sending off against Accrington last weekend.

Michael Jacons, left, is on the comeback trail following a knee injury but Ipswich's George Edmundson could miss out because of an ankle injury

Hayden Carter is fit to travel after picking up a calf problem against Crewe.

Danny Cowley said: ‘I think we’ve come through unscathed from Tuesday which is a real positive. It was a very difficult pitch at Crewe.

‘We were worried going into the game because the nature of the uneven surface kind of puts more pressure through the tendons, ligaments and stabiliser muscles.

'It was a positive to come through it and we still have 13 senior outfield players to pick from.’

Ipswich Town

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna will reserve judgement on his walking wounded the closer he gets to Saturday’s game.

The in-form Tractor Boys saw former Pompey target George Edmundson (swollen ankle) and Sam Morsy (hamstring) limp off during the second half of Tuesday night’s win against Lincoln.

Meanwhile, Luke Woolfenden, Wes Burns and Dominic Thompson also required treatment as the Portman Road extended their unbeaten run to eight games.

Lee Evans (knee) and Kyle Edwards (quad) remain sidelined.

Boss Kieran McKenna told the East Anglian Daily Times: I'm not worried. There's not too much that worries me thankfully.

‘I know the effort the players are putting into games and training, the travel we've had over the last couple of weeks and the heavy pitches we've played on.

‘That can catch up with you. You're going to get injuries at times. It's part and parcel of the game.

‘I know the squad is strong. I've got faith in the squad.