Ipswich v Portsmouth: team news, predicted XIs, what's been said, referee, form guides and key stats

Here’s all you need to know ahead of kick-off (3pm).

Ipswich team news

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna will be without key central defender and former Pompey target George Edmundson for today’s game.

He suffered a swollen ankle in Tuesday’s night’s win against Lincoln and looks likely to be out for the rest of the season.

Cameron Burgess looks set to deputise.

Midfielder Sam Morsy suffered a hamstring injury in the same game but is expected to feature against the Blues.

Lee Evans (knee) and Kyle Edwards (quad) remain sidelined.

Pompey travel to Ipswich today in League One

Boss Kieran McKenna said: ‘I know the squad is strong. I've got faith in the squad.

‘Hopefully we'll recover as many players as we can for Saturday, but I trust that whoever plays against Portsmouth will all know their jobs.’

Predicted line-up: Christian Walton, Janoi Donacien, Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess, Wes Burns, Sam Morsy, Tyreeq Bakinson, Conor Chaplin, Joe Pigott, Bersant Celina, Kayden Jackson.

Subs: Vaclav Hladky, Matt Penney, Tom Carroll, Dominic Thompson, Macauley Bonne, Sone Aluko, James Norwood.

Pompey team news

Michael Jacobs could feature at Ipswich as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

The influential attacking midfielder has missed the Blues’ past five games but is making steady progress in his bid to return to the first-team fold.

The 30-year-old, who came close to joining Ipswich in the summer, is expected to return to full training tomorrow and could be in contention to be on the bench at Portman Road.

Manager Danny Cowley will be reluctant to through Jacobs straight into action – but would like the option of having him in his squad given the current injury and suspension situation at Fratton Park.

Kieron Freeman and Shaun Williams remain out, while Marcus Harness continues his three-match ban following his sending off against Accrington last weekend.

Predicted XI: Gavin Bazunu, Hayden Carter, Sean Raggett, Clark Robertson, Mahlon Romeo, Joe Morrell, Louis Thompson, Connor Ogilvie, Ronan Curtis, Aiden O'Brien, George Hirst. Subs: Ollie Webber, Denver Hume, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Jay Mingi, Michael Jacobs, Harry Jewitt-White, Tyler Walker.

Predicted line-up:

What’s been said

Kieran McKenna via EADT

‘I’m really looking forward to the game, I really am.

‘I'm excited and the players are excited for the game. You can feel that they know it’s a really good game for us, but to be honest they’ve been excited for every game, they were excited for Fleetwood away, so that’s been a pleasing thing.

‘I think they’re excited because they know it’s a good team in good form and we feel like we’re in good form and we’re becoming a good team. The players want to test themselves.

‘I said after the Fleetwood game that we’re going to see where we’re at. And this is another game where it’s against one of the better teams in the league who are coming here in good form.

‘But we’re in good form, we’re at home and we’ll see where we’re at in terms our development as a team.’

Danny Cowley via portsmouthfc.co.uk

‘It’s a very tough game against a side who have, like us, got better as the season has progressed.

‘They’ve got the best squad in the division and are well coached, so it’s certainly going to be a tough test.

‘You just look at their bench on Tuesday night, which included Conor Chaplin, Macauley Bonne, James Norwood and Joe Pigott.

‘Those forwards are the envy of most other sides in this division and would probably get in certain Championship teams.

‘They’ve recruited well and have kept seven clean sheets from their past eight matches, while also carrying a goal threat.

‘It's set up for a very good game and we’re looking forward to it after feeling the pain of what happened at Fratton Park in October. We’ll use that to fuel us on Saturday.’

Matchday odds (Bet365)

Ipswich: 11/10

1-0 13/2, 2-0 9/1, 2-1 8/1, 3-0 18/1, 3-1 16/1, 3-2 28/1

Pompey: 12/5

1-0 9/1, 2-0 16/1, 2-1 11/1, 3-0 40/1, 3-1 28/1, 3-2 33/1

Draw: 12/5

0-0 17/2, 1-1 11/2, 2-2 14/1, 3-3 50/1

Referee

Christopher Sarginson

Key Stats (All competitions)

Ipswich

Record this season: P46 W18 D15 L13

League Position: 9th (59 points)

Top goalscorer: Macauley Bonne (12)

Most Assists: Wes Burns, Sam Morsy and Bersant Celina (all on 5)

Discipline: 67 yellow cards, 1 red cards

Pompey

Record this season: P43 W19 D9 L15

League Position: 10th (57 points)

Top goalscorer: Marcus Harness (11)

Most Assists: Ronan Curtis (7)

Discipline: 67 yellow cards, 3 red card

Form guide

Ipswich

W 2-0 Lincoln (H) – League One

W 2-0 Fleetwood (A) – League One

D 1-1 Morecambe (A) – League One

D 0-0 Cheltenham (H) – League One

W 3-0 Burton (H) – League One

Pompey

W 3-1 Crewe (A) – League One

W 4-0 Accrington (H) – League One

W 3-2 Oxford United (H) – League One

D 3-3 Fleetwood (H) – League One

W 2-1 Shrewsbury (A) – League One

Other fixtures (3pm kick off unless stated)