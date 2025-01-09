3 . Nicolas Schmid - 8

(15 games) Undoubtedly one of the surprise hits of the season so far for Pompey. Eyebrows were raised when they paid money for the Austrian goalkeeper following a lengthy search for a number three, yet by October he had replaced Norris in the first-team - and has been superb ever since. Excellent in one-v-ones, although not challenged with distribution as much as his predecessor. Very impressive. Photo: Dan Istitene