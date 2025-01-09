So a timely opportunity to look at how Pompey’s players have fared so far during a season which currently sees them outside the relegation zone courtesy of goals scored.
It has certainly been an eventful return to the Championship – and here are our player ratings for their individual campaigns to date…
NOTE: A player must have appeared at least three times to warrant a rating.
1. Ryley Towler celebrates after scoring against Swansea on New Year's Day
Ryley Towler scored Pompey's third goal in their 3-0 victory over Swansea on New Year's Day. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown
2. Will Norris - 6
(Nine games) Remained first choice heading into the Championship, yet hasn’t been seen on Pompey duty since the 6-1 Stoke debacle, with Schmid and Archer since preferred. There were some eye-catching performances, noticeably against Luton and Middlesbrough, but also some disappointing goals conceded. That erratic start cost him his place - and now the Blues are willing to let him leave in January. Photo: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
3. Nicolas Schmid - 8
(15 games) Undoubtedly one of the surprise hits of the season so far for Pompey. Eyebrows were raised when they paid money for the Austrian goalkeeper following a lengthy search for a number three, yet by October he had replaced Norris in the first-team - and has been superb ever since. Excellent in one-v-ones, although not challenged with distribution as much as his predecessor. Very impressive. Photo: Dan Istitene
4. Jordan Archer - NA
(Two games) Handed his debut at Cardiff after coming off the bench to replace Schmid, who was suffering from concussion. Responded with a stunning man-of-the-match display to keep the scoreline down in a poor Blues display. Subsequently started against Sheffield Wednesday, when was beaten by a stunning Michael Smith goal. Not seen much of him, but appears a solid alternative, albeit a little suspect with the ball at his feet. Photo: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
