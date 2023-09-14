News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth

'It is more likely they will fire me' - ex-Southampton boss' position is clear after Pompey's League One rivals punished

Former Southampton boss Ruben Selles has insisted he won’t walk away from Pompey’s troubled League One rivals Reading.
By Mark McMahon
Published 14th Sep 2023, 17:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 17:48 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 40-year-old committed his future to the club after the Royals were slapped with another points deduction on Wednesday.

Reading were docked three points after failing to comply with an order designed to protect payments to staff. The punishment comes after the Royals started the season on minus-one point having previously breached EFL financial regulations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Selles & Co now sit 21st in the League One table on two points. They have started the season with two wins and four defeats from their six games played.

Most Popular

Next up is a home game against one of the division’s promotion favourites, Bolton.

In the lead up to the match, Selles – who replaced Paul Ince as Reading boss in June – said the only way he’d leave was if the troubled Royals were to sack him.

‘I’m not planning to walk away at any point,’ the former Saints boss told rdg.today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘My mind is here. My brain, my soul, everything is here and I’m wishing to get the very best of the team and the best results for the club.

Current Reading boss Ruben SellesCurrent Reading boss Ruben Selles
Current Reading boss Ruben Selles

‘I’m trying to keep my focus on the pitch. That doesn’t mean you can’t have a bad day because a lot has been going on.

‘It is more likely they will fire me than I will walk away. Unfortunately, I have been in some similar positions in my career a long time ago in different countries. I know at the end of it there is always something positive and sometimes we have to suffer.

‘We had a meeting this morning and put everything on the table. We know where we are, all together.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘There has been some key moments for us that unfortunately we solve it or not in the last seconds but we did not solve it.

‘We were asking and trying to be informed if we were making it or not and we didn’t.

‘What I see right now is we face the problem every single month so what I expect at some point is to change it, but I have no answer for that.’

Pompey, who travel to Derby on Saturday, face Reading on October 28 at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Selles took temporary charge of Southampton last season following the sacking of Nathan Jones. He won just two of his 17 games in charge as Saints were relegated to the Championship.

Related topics:PompeyReadingLeague OneRoyalsEFLBolton