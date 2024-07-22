Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Life after Fratton Park has so far ‘not been good for him’ - but Bognor are offering a career lifeline.

Striker Destiny Ojo was released by the Blues in May and subsequently trialled at Colchester and, this summer, Horsham and Woking.

He spent last week training with the Rocks, with boss Robbie Blake then handing the teenager a 19-minute cameo off the bench against Pompey.

Destiny Ojo celebrates scoring in Pompey's 3-1 win over Gosport in a July 2023 pre-season friendly. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

These are uncertain times for Ojo, a scenario not lost on Blake, who feels for the former Lancing youngster.

And he continues to run the rule over the attacker, who scored twice for Pompey in pre-season just 12 months ago.

Blake told The News: ‘Destiny has been in for the last week, he has trained twice with us, so we'll keep having a look at that.

‘He has been all over the place, here, there and everywhere, at Horsham and then Woking, which is not good for him.

‘It’s like everything in life, you need a bit of a settled environment. That might not have been his own fault, but it is what it is, he’s got to get his head down and work hard.

‘Hopefully he can get into a settled situation and we’ll see what happens. If he does well, he can stay with us.

‘Destiny has done all right. Against Pompey, he came on and was a bit of a threat, he went in behind and has good technical ability, we’ll see about it.’

The Blues ran out 2-0 winners in Saturday’s friendly, with both goals arriving in the first half at Nyewood Lane.

And with more than 2,000 present for the fixture, Blake, a former first-team coach at Fratton Park, has thanked their neighbours for the money-spinning fixture.

He added: ‘It’s a brilliant work-out, I cannot thank Pompey enough.

‘We always knew when we saw the line-up that it was going to be tough for us and we got well and truly breaten, but we dug in, kept on going until the end, and that’s all you want as a manager.

‘What Pompey did last year was amazing and John (Mousinho) has done an incredible job, you can see they have patterns of play, the way they work it, they’re very well coached.

‘Their standards have to go up because of the level they are moving up to, but, with the people in charge, I think they will surprise a few. I have nothing but respect for the football club and supporters and really wish them the best.’