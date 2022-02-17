The former Pompey striker completed the switch to newly promoted League Two side Hartlepool in January after being told he could leave struggling League One outfit Doncaster.

Bogle is now onto the 11th club in his 10-year career and returns to the fourth tier of English football for the first time since 2017.

The 29-year-old arrived at Fratton Park on loan from Cardiff in January 2019, and was earmarked as one of the signings to help push Pompey to third tier glory.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a promising start to life in Blue, scoring twice in his first two outings, he failed to prove his worth and only managed to find the back of the net two more times as he found himself in and out of Kenny Jackett’s side.

After a spell in Holland with ADO Den Haag as well as at Charlton, the 29-year-old joined Doncaster in January 2021 but was transfe listed early into the new season, which left him on the lookout for a new side.

Speaking to the Hartlepool Mail, Bogle revealed why he took the decision to return to League Two – as well as opening up about why it didn’t work at the League One side.

He said: ‘It wasn’t really (a big decision).

Former Pompey striker Omar Bogle is onto his 11th club of his career and opens up why he dropped to League Two.

‘There were things that happened (at Doncaster) that were quite poor to be honest, and how I was treated at the club was quite bad.

‘When I knew I wasn't going to be playing regularly enough it was an easy decision to move.

‘I loved my time there in terms of being at that club and the supporters are great there and I've got great friends there.

‘But in terms of how I was dealt with by the board and the previous manager, you could say when the opportunity came to move on it was an easy decision.

‘It’s a massive club at this level, the supporters and the manager, he just said we need some goals in the final third.

‘I met Mitch, the keeper who was here that came to Doncaster, and he said the boys are a great group so when you hear that, that’s the main thing.

‘You know that you’re coming into a group that’s full of positive players and a close knit group. It makes my decision easier.

‘But now that I've come here, I’m settled, I’m just focusing on scoring goals and winning games for the team and seeing where we can go.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron