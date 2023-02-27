The Irishman was recalled by John Mousinho for Saturday’s visit of Cheltenham – and in his favoured left-sided role.

Having flourished there under Kenny Jackett, Curtis became frustrated under Danny Cowley, where he was utilised in a variety of positions.

Now the 26-year-old has been restored to where he performs best – and marked the occasion with his first league goal since August in a 4-0 triumph.

He told The News: ‘Since the gaffer has come in he has been amazing personally for me.

‘Fleetwood was my first start under him and he played me on the left. I’m now back from injury and he’s told me he knows my best position – on the left.

‘I hadn’t really played there in the last 8-9 months under Cowley, but obviously if you play me on the left you know what you’re getting out of me. Today, the first game back, on the left and I scored.

‘The gaffer has played against me a few times over the years, he always says I was a handful, which is nice, and he has fully trusted me to go and perform.

Ronan Curtis savoured his goal-scoring return to his favoured left flank in the 4-0 demolition of Cheltenham. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘The left is my position, that’s where I want to play. Kenny brought me in and played me on the left, that's where I got the majority of my goals.

‘Then Danny came in, put me on the left for a little bit and then all around the pitch, so it was no good for me and it was no good for my confidence, even though I don't mind helping the team out trying to get the win.

‘But naturally I am a left winger and that’s where I want to play.

‘I’ve got that swagger back playing on the left, I can go down the line on my left foot and come inside and link it - and obviously can score.

‘I feel good and I feel confident now, hopefully that’s something to build on.’

Curtis converted Ryan Tunnicliffe’s cross from the right to give the Blues a 3-0 lead after 26 minutes in a rampart start.

He went on to feature for 68 minutes until replaced by Dane Scarlett.

He added: ‘We had a game plan to use the flanks down the side and it was a good build-up down the right with Tunny.

‘It’s a great ball from him into an area and I just tapped it in.

‘Cheltenham couldn’t get near us in the first half, we moved it side-to-side because they played five at the back, so the wide areas were the key for us.