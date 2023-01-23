And with their statement attracting more than 7,000 views since Saturday’s plane flyover, they’re convinced it has succeeded in raising awareness.

On Friday, the newly-formed fan group issued three questions to Blues chairman Michael Eisner and his board over the direction of the club.

Subsequently, a peaceful protest consisting of a plane carrying a banner flew over Fratton Park from around 3.42pm during Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Exeter.

And PFC Coalition are pleased with the overall outcome.

A spokesman for PFC Coalition told The News: ‘Starting from Friday, our statement has received incredible feedback, near universal praise, even from people that were sceptical.

‘We’ve seen people Tweeting “This is a joke” at the beginning of the week and then becoming very supportive.

‘People also saw we were not calling for the Eisners to go or asking them to do anything other than what they had promised.

PFC Coalition were behind the protest aimed at the Eisner family during Pompey's 2-0 win over Exeter. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘It was interesting seeing the responses on Saturday. If we are honest, it went better than we’d hoped because we thought it was just going to be boos because they wouldn’t understand it.

‘So to see some videos where there were some applause and cheering was encouraging. Obviously there were also videos involving booing and also a lot of people silent.

‘The reaction on social media afterwards was quite critical. There was some praise and some people calling it embarrassing, but people need to realise the flyover was not the protest – the protest was the statement.

‘The flyover was always about the publicity to get people to look at the statement – and what that achieved for us is 7,000 more views after the flyover.

‘The plane was shown on iFollow, so, if the Eisners are true to their word that they watch the games, they would have seen it in their living room. It was shown on the EFL highlights and given general media coverage.

‘A week ago, no-one knew about it – and now it is one of the most talked about things.’

The group have chosen to remain anonymous, a stance they continue to stand by.

Now they’re waiting to learn whether Pompey will address the three questions they have put forward.

The spokesman added: ‘There has been a bit of a concerted campaign being carried out by people unknown to harass people that had been linked with the protest, therefore why would anybody want to make themselves public?

‘That is the general consensus of the people involved.

‘It’s not one or two people behind this, there are more than 100 people that have put money in towards the flyover and helped with the statement.

‘Are the club going to hide behind the fact that, because we are anonymous, they won’t respond? Or are they going to look at the points and actually answer them?