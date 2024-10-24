Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jamal Lowe reflected on finally having the chance to end his five-and-a-half year wait for an emotional Fratton Park reunion and insisted: I will always cherish those days.

The talented attacker will be back on the south coast on Friday night when his Sheffield Wednesday side take on the Championship strugglers in a televised contest (8pm).

Lowe’s last appearance at Pompey was in May 2019, when he was controversially named on the Blues bench as Kenny Jackett’s team limped out of the play-off semi-finals following a goalless second-leg draw with Sunderland.

A protracted £2.5m transfer to Wigan followed, ending a memorable two-and-a-half year Fratton Park stay consisting of 29 goals in 119 games, the League Two title and Checkatrade Trophy.

Jamal Lowe celebrates his iconic Wembley goal in Pompey's Checkatrade Trophy final win over Sunderland in March 2019. Picture: Joe Pepler

Now the 30-year-old is relishing the opportunity to catch up with old friends.

Lowe told The News: ‘I’m so looking forward to going back to Fratton Park, it will be a bit emotional. The floodlights, the atmosphere, the noise, loads of positive memories. It has been so long.

‘I saw Pompey’s highlights the other day and that guy with the bell was on it. I haven’t heard him ringing it for ages, but I know he’s still there.

‘There are so many good memories, the big days we had, Wembley, Notts County, Cheltenham. When I came out of non-league and walked into that stadium - wow. Going from 500 people at a game to 17,000 was an experience I will never forget.

‘Pompey isn’t where my career started, I wasn’t in the youth-team and didn’t come up through the ranks, but it almost feels like everything began there. It gave me a second chance in football, which I will always be grateful for. I will forever cherish those times.

Jamal Lowe has made 10 appearances and scored twice since joining Sheffield Wednesday in July. Picture: Steve Ellis | Steve Ellis

‘The memories, the trophies we won, the things we overcame. It will always have a special place in my heart. I never had a proper chance to say goodbye to the fans either, I wouldn’t have known Sunderland was going to be my last match.

‘The gaffer had a vision at the time, I guess he had a plan and didn't quite execute it as he wanted it to. That will definitely stick with me.

‘But thankfully I was still involved in three big moments in Pompey’s recent history, scoring in each of them, while two of my kids were born in Portsmouth. I still have a home in Horndean, which gives me an excuse to come back sometimes.

‘Whatever happens in my career, that special feel about the place will always be with me. I just hope I get a nice reception on Friday night!’

Lowe, who has scored twice in 10 matches for the Owls, played as a centre-forward in Tuesday night’s goalless draw with Swansea.

His role in Danny Rohl’s side has varied, dependent on the playing system, yet he’s hopeful of retaining his place for his south-coast return.

Although he has made a promise to the Fratton faithful.

He added: ‘I would love to score at Fratton Park. Hopefully I can score, I will be honest with you, I’d love to get a goal on my return.

‘But I wouldn’t celebrate, of course not. I have too much respect for the fans and the club to do that.

‘We will be aiming for three points and, as much as it means personally to me coming back, it is still going to be business as usual. But I wouldn’t dream of celebrating.’