Michael Eisner is returning to Fratton Park for the first time since August.

Although John Mousinho isn’t expecting an ‘enormous reunion’ for the latest visit of Pompey’s owner and his family.

Eisner is scheduled to land in England this evening and will attend Tuesday evening’s Cambridge United clash and Saturday’s encounter with Reading, both at Fratton Park.

Michael and Eric Eisner are back at Fratton Park this week - and will meet head coach John Mousinho. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The family are also pencilled in to be present at Westleigh Park on Sunday (2pm) for table-topping Pompey Women’s encounter with Chatham Town.

The 81-year-old Blues chairman last flew over from America more than six months ago for the season opener against Bristol Rovers.

He returns with Mousinho’s men six points clear at the top of League One.

Mousinho told The News: ‘The owners are coming to the Cambridge game and we’re going to meet up earlier in the day and have a long chat. It’s not going to be an enormous reunion, just nice to see people in person.

‘It will just be talking about the state of the season and where we are, maybe reviewing the transfer window and looking forward to the summer.

‘When they came over in August, that was slightly different because the transfer window was still open but, as it is now, the window is closed. So it’s a chance to reflect and catch up face-to-face.

‘We’ve been in constant contact with everybody since January. Once every 2-3 days we picked up the phone or had a Zoom call, and were on texts as well.

‘From my point of view, we might talk about what things look like in the summer. But, in terms of the future of the football club, such as improvements to the training ground, improvements to Fratton Park and the whole transfer strategy, I don’t really think we need a huge discussion.

‘With Andy (Cullen), Tony (Brown) and Rich (Hughes), maybe there are more conversations to have in terms of the future, but certainly it’s going to be football focused with me.

‘The brilliant thing about the owners is they’re hugely interested in football, they absolutely love the game and understand it really well.

‘For me, the important part and the most exciting part is I’m having conversations with people that understand football and absolutely love Portsmouth.’

Pompey enjoyed a strong January transfer window, involving the purchases of Callum Lang, Tom McIntyre and Owen Moxon.

And Mousinho has praised owners Tornante for their backing.

He added: ‘The evidence of the owners’ backing is there to see in terms of the players we signed, with fees spent and also having to come up with wages.

‘That was the backdrop to us having quite a few injuries. But there was no pressure on us to take players out of the squad, or loan them - we were able to bring others in without having to do that.