'It would have been stupid' - Portsmouth boss explains duo's watching briefs for draw at Derby

The Blues head coach also revealed why Tom Lowery was an unused substitute for the game at Pride Park that finished 1-1.

Teenager Jewitt-White’s involvement against Accy from the start represented his full league debut for Pompey.

Yet he wasn’t even on the bench for the trip to Derby as he was demoted from the match-day squad completely, acting as 19th man.

That was purely tactical as the Blues welcomed back Morrell following a four-match ban.

Yet for Lowery it was a safety-first approach as the midfielder wasn’t 100-per-cent fit after picking up a knock.

Speaking to BBC Solent at the final whistle on Saturday, Mousinho said: ‘Tom picked up a bit of a knock in training on Thursday. He came back and trained on Friday but it was one we didn’t want to risk – it was muscular.

Pompey midfielder Tom Lowery travelled to Pride Park for the game against Derby but didn't play.

‘We thought it was best to just make sure we protected Tom. It was one of those where he was probably ready to come on and contribute.

‘But in terms of starting the game, in the heat and in this atmosphere and the physical output we needed, we didn’t want to risk that. It would have been stupid to play him for longer than 30 minutes. He could have pulled up with something and we’d be back to square one.

‘That was the change there – and then Harry was excellent last week and just came out of the side because of the return of Joe Morrell.

‘It’s a good swap from Harry’s point of view, if you know what I mean – ie you come out of the side for a Welsh international who’s probably at the peak of his powers at the minute.