Simon Bassey has lifted the lid on why two of English football’s brightest talents failed at Pompey.

Highly-regarded England under-20 international Miguel Azeez was loaned to the Blues by Arsenal in August 2021 - yet was recalled halfway through after 10 games and one goal.

The following season, England Euro Under-19 Championship winner Dane Scarlett was recruited from Spurs on a season-loan stay and managed six goals.

Azeez, in particular, was a huge disappointment, with his attitude questioned. He later experienced similarly unsuccessful loans at UD Ibiza and Wigan.

Miguel Azeez spent the first half of the 2021-22 season on loan from Arsenal. Picture: Graham Hunt

Last week the 21-year-old joined Atletico Baleares, a side in the third tier of Spanish football, on a permanent deal.

And Bassey, who was first-team coach under Danny Cowley during the pair’s Pompey stays, reflects on their time on the south coast.

He told The News: ‘It never worked out for Miguel, every kid is different. There are ones that listen and take it on board and others that don’t and it doesn't work for them, they haven’t yet got the skillset to take it on yet.

‘People mature at different ages and he’s still young and still trying to work it out. Sometimes it takes these boys a little longer than it does others. It’s never in a straight line, there’s always bad spots in your career or it doesn’t go for you.

‘You have to remember, League One and League Two are different sports to what they play in the Premier League. For him to come down and adapt wasn’t easy, he found it hard physically.

‘Miguel should have been above the level because he was a superb athlete, but didn’t seem to bring that athleticism to his game.

‘The lad was super confident in what he was and had a lot of people around him telling him how good he’s going to be. Sometimes, though, you have to sit in the dark on your own and really do some soul searching.

‘These people around you aren’t on the pitch, you need to have full confidence in yourself, full clarity in what your game is about, and how you are going to be successful.

‘I wish Miguel all the best and hopefully he can find his straight line and kick on with his career because you don’t play for Arsenal if you don't have the talent.’

Now aged 19, Scarlett has featured twice for Spurs in their halted FA Cup campaign this season, on both occasions as a late substitute.

He had been recalled halfway through a season-long loan at Ipswich following a disappointing spell with the Championship side.

The attacker never made a start in any competition, instead all 12 of his appearances with the Tractor Boys were as a substitute, while he failed to score.

Bassey added: ‘Dane Scarlett was a touch more humble than Miguel. A good kid, but young and still had a lot to do. This was new to him, certainly when Dane came he wasn’t used to a 4-4-2.

‘I started him at Bolton in the Papa John’s Trophy. He’s a brilliant presser, his great attribute is pressing against the ball, so I wanted to see whether he could do that role off the left, coming in on his right foot and shooting. He had a brilliant shot off his right foot.

‘It doesn’t always happen in straight lines for these kids and sometimes failure is good for them. These top Academies are full of people telling you how well you are doing and they protect them from the realities of football.

‘The realities are sometimes you fail, so what do you do about that? How do you come back from that? It can shape your career. It’s what you do when that failure comes which determines how you go in the future.