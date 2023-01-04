And the former Fratton favourite believes the Blues will lean towards a young and upcoming head coach to take over the reins.

Michael Eisner & Co are on the lookout for a new face to head Pompey’s promotion ship after sacking Danny Cowley on Monday.

The head coach departed PO4 after 21 months at the helm with his side sat 12th in League One.

Whittingham is no stranger to the role, having taken charge of the club between 2012 and 2013.

Although the Blues are in a difficult period in League One, the 58-year-old is adamant the job holds a great appeal for managers who are in and out of jobs.

Speaking on BBC Radio Solent, he said: ‘It’s League One but it’s an attractive club to come to in League One.

‘It’s got huge potential and we all know the thirst the fans have of promotion and to get back into the Championship.

‘It’s an attractive job for anyone who’s out of work or in work. I don’t think we can discount people who might be in work but it’s going to be very interesting.

‘Richard Hughes’ phone wouldn’t have stopped buzzing yesterday and before the decision was made with agent’s and people anticipating what might happen.’

It is believed Pompey’s preferred option will be to continue with a head coach rather than a manager.

Whittingham has insisted Andy Cullen and Richard Hughes will play a major role in the next appointment and believes the Blues could favour a younger coach.

He added: ‘Will it be someone who comes in as a head coach rather than a manager that will organise a side in to a side that plays attractive, winning football, which isn’t always easy.

‘Or is it a real manager type of person who will get the squad that Pompey have got up for it and will push forward in a more direct style.

‘Who knows where the owners will take Pompey.

‘It’s quite a lot of the responsibility will be on Richard Hughes and Andy Cullen on their recommendations because that’s what they’ve been brought in for.