Pompey’s current form will not force a January transfer window rethink.

According to The News’ chief sports writer, Neil Allen, there’s still an urgent need for reinforcements - and that’s something sporting director Rich Hughes will be busy cracking on with as he looks to better the Blues’ chances of retaining their Championship status.

Heading into tonight’s game at Derby County, Pompey sit outside the relegation zone in 21st position following a four-match unbeaten run that has been accompanied by an improvement in performances that stretches back to Hull away on November 2.

It’s the first time Pompey have sat above the bottom three since mid-September - and all while John Mousinho continues to be hampered by a long list of injuries.

A bit like Pompey’s form, there’s signs of improvement on the injury front, with the likes of Conor Shaughnessy, Jordan Wiliams and Jacob Farrell expected back, either over the festive period or early in the new year.

But the need for new additions remains imperative. And with Allen believing three key areas need the utmost attention, he’s confident the Blues won’t let recent on-the-putch improvements tar their judgement for what’s needed next month on transfer-wise.

Speaking on the latest episode of Pompey Talk, which is available to watch on Freeview channel 262, the Blues writer said: ‘If you looked at the bench on Tuesday (against Norwich), it’s clear they need reinforcements. It’s as simple as that.

‘They need a central midfielder, they need a central defender, they might need another winger, they need to strengthen, without doubt, because Pompey need to stay up.

‘So let’s not get carried away (with recent results and performances). I’m sure Pompey aren’t going to change their focus on the transfer window. They need to sign those players.’