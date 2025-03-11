Miron Muslic is relishing the prospect of taking on Pompey at a ‘beautiful, hostile’ Fratton Park on Wednesday night.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Plymouth boss believes the PO4 atmosphere that will greet his Pilgrims players can spur them on to great things and help the visitors spring a surprise on John Mousinho’s upwardly-mobile troops.

Despite only being involved in English football since he was named as Wayne Rooney’s successor in January, Bosnian Muslic has quickly learned that a trip to Fratton Park is proving to be one of the most challenging assignments for teams currently operating in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

League leaders Leeds United became the latest side to stutter at Pompey’s famous old ground as the hosts picked up their ninth home win in 12 league games on Sunday.

That run of impressive home results has provided the platform for the Blues to start climbing the table after a difficult start to their second-tier return. They sit 17th in the standings and 10 points clear of the relegation zone heading into their latest head-to-head with Plymouth, who remain stuck at the foot of the table and in real danger of returning to League One after two years away.

A win on the road at ‘Fortress Fratton’ would go a long way to instilling belief in a Pilgrims side who are without a win in five Championship outings and sit six points adrift of safety.

And an unfazed Muslic believes that is achievable - despite all the noise that has been made about PO4 in the aftermath of that win against Leeds and his admiration for what opposite number Mousinho has achieved in recent months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fratton Park doesn’t fear Muslic

Believing the atmosphere expected on Wednesday night can also benefit his side, the 42-year-old told Plymouth Live: ‘I think it was an outstanding performance (against Leeds). They (Pompey) are flying over the last couple of weeks. I know it's one of the most hostile atmospheres and stadiums in England.

‘I think 17,000-18,000, it feels like 37,000-38,000. I watched them not only against Leeds, when I think they deserved to win, but the form of the recent weeks is clear for them, but that's a game for us I think we can surprise, and we want to surprise.

‘It's a beautiful, hostile atmosphere and we have to deal with that. We have tried everything possible to prepare the lads for this.

‘Those kind of games we like to play and we should like to play. Tell me one player who has no love for entering a full stadium, having this kind of atmosphere. This can give us a boost also.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey lost the reverse fixture at Home Park 1-0, despite being the superior team on their last trip to to south west. It extended a winless run against Plymouth to eight games, with their last victory against their rivals coming on September 1, 2018, when Kenny Jackett’s side ran out 3-0 winners.

Fratton Park has hosted the Pilgrims three times since - with all three games finishing in 2-2 draws.

For your next Pompey read: ‘A graveyard’: expert's verdict on Portsmouth's Fratton Park after latest Championship win v Leeds United